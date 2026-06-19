Optum Colorado
Optum and New West Physicians provide a wide range of care to patients across the Colorado front range.
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Health care services
Primary care
Want a doctor who listens and understands your needs? Our doctors partner with you to help you reach your health goals.
Specialty care
We help connect you to specialists proven to offer better outcomes.
Virtual care
Looking for convenience? Meet many of our doctors online from the comfort of your home or office.*
Pediatrics
From babies to teens, our pediatric providers support growing through all stages of life.
Concierge medicine with MDVIP
MDVIP offers an array of preventive services and advanced testing not typically covered by commercial insurance or medicine.
Dermatology
Our dermatologists provide expert care for concerns involving the skin, hair and nails, from allergies and acne to complex conditions.
Gastroenterology
Trust our gastroenterologists and hepatologists to care for your digestive disorders, from celiac disease to hepatitis and ulcerative colitis.
Sleep medicine
Not sleeping well can lead to serious health problems. Our sleep specialists identify what’s causing poor sleep, then find ways to improve it.
Medicare resources for patients in Colorado
Our care and resources can help you live your healthiest life.
Your appointment checklist
Be prepared for your visit. Download our easy-to-use appointment checklist.
Care guide for Colorado patients
This care guide is your personal roadmap to wellness. From cover to cover, it offers health resources and tips to help you feel your best.
Accepted health plans and networks
We accept most health insurance plans, but they may vary by office location.
Optum Colorado patient portal
Visit our patient portal for Colorado patients. Send a message. Pay your bill. Get medication refills. Take care of your health, all from the comfort of home.
*Services may vary by location.