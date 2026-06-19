Health care

We provide affordable and personalized care

How can we help?

Helpful links

Understanding coughs: Types, causes and treatments

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Financial

Accounts to help you save and pay for health care expenses

How can we help?

Helpful links

  • Resources

    Find contribution limits, savings tools, calculators and eligible expenses

  • Account support

    Find contact information and frequently asked questions

Tax season resources

Get ready for HSA tax season

If you used an HSA this year, the HSA Tax Center offers general information about contributions, eligible expenses and commonly used tax forms — all in one place.

Visit the HSA Tax Center

Pharmacy

We make it easy to get medications you need, when and where you need them

How can we help?

Helpful links

  • Optum Rx

    For people with pharmacy insurance benefits through Optum Rx

  • Track orders

    Track your home delivery and specialty order

  • Pharmacy support

    Find contact information and answers to frequently asked questions

Mobile app

Optum Rx on the go

Request refills, track order status, manage billing information and much more.

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Optum Colorado

Optum and New West Physicians provide a wide range of care to patients across the Colorado front range.

Not in Colorado? Change state

We’re here to support your health and well-being

Health care you can trust

Optum Colorado has been serving the Denver area for 30+ years and the Colorado Springs area for 75+ years.

Personalized care close to home

We see patients at 84 locations. From Longmont to Pueblo, we’ve got you covered.

Integrated mental health services

We offer in-clinic behavioral and mental health services at 27 Optum and New West Physicians primary and pediatric care clinics.

Pediatric care for growing families

Our 4 pediatric clinics offer care for your family through every stage. We also have a Saturday pediatric clinic in Colorado Springs for existing patients.

Schedule with an Optum care provider

Making an appointment with an Optum Colorado provider is easy:

For Denver, call 1-303-278-4600, TTY 711.

For Colorado Springs, call 1-719-522-1133, TTY 711.  

Health care services

Primary care

Want a doctor who listens and understands your needs? Our doctors partner with you to help you reach your health goals.

Specialty care

We help connect you to specialists proven to offer better outcomes. 

Virtual care

Looking for convenience? Meet many of our doctors online from the comfort of your home or office.*

Pediatrics

From babies to teens, our pediatric providers support growing through all stages of life. 

Concierge medicine with MDVIP

MDVIP offers an array of preventive services and advanced testing not typically covered by commercial insurance or medicine.  

Dermatology

Our dermatologists provide expert care for concerns involving the skin, hair and nails, from allergies and acne to complex conditions.  

Gastroenterology

Trust our gastroenterologists and hepatologists to care for your digestive disorders, from celiac disease to hepatitis and ulcerative colitis.

Sleep medicine

Not sleeping well can lead to serious health problems. Our sleep specialists identify what’s causing poor sleep, then find ways to improve it. 

Medicare resources for patients in Colorado

Our care and resources can help you live your healthiest life.

Your appointment checklist

Be prepared for your visit. Download our easy-to-use appointment checklist.

Download checklist

Care guide for Colorado patients

This care guide is your personal roadmap to wellness. From cover to cover, it offers health resources and tips to help you feel your best.

Download care guide

Accepted health plans and networks

We accept most health insurance plans, but they may vary by office location. 

See plans and networks

Optum Colorado patient portal

Visit our patient portal for Colorado patients. Send a message. Pay your bill. Get medication refills. Take care of your health, all from the comfort of home. 

Visit patient portal

*Services may vary by location.

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