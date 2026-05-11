Health care

We provide affordable and personalized care

How can we help?

Helpful links

Understanding coughs: Types, causes and treatments

More articles

Financial

Accounts to help you save and pay for health care expenses

How can we help?

Helpful links

  • Resources

    Find contribution limits, savings tools, calculators and eligible expenses

  • Account support

    Find contact information and frequently asked questions

Tax season resources

Get ready for HSA tax season

If you used an HSA this year, the HSA Tax Center offers general information about contributions, eligible expenses and commonly used tax forms — all in one place.

Visit the HSA Tax Center

Pharmacy

We make it easy to get medications you need, when and where you need them

How can we help?

Helpful links

  • Optum Rx

    For people with pharmacy insurance benefits through Optum Rx

  • Track orders

    Track your home delivery and specialty order

  • Pharmacy support

    Find contact information and answers to frequently asked questions

Mobile app

Optum Rx on the go

Request refills, track order status, manage billing information and much more.

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Inside Optum: News, stories and innovations that matter

Get the latest on changing health care for the better. For media inquiries, contact newsroom@optum.com.

Featured news

Optum Rx Introduces First Transparent Pharmacy Care Model

Press release

Optum Rx introduces industry’s first transparent pharmacy care model

A market-leading approach to client and consumer transparency further aligns incentives across patients and plan sponsors, offering consumers new affordability tools.

May 11, 2026

How Tara Is Bringing Behavioral Health into Primary Care

News story

How Tara is bringing behavioral health into the heart of primary care

A personal loss and her own health journey led Tara Langsdorf to reimagine how care should work — fueling her mission to bring whole‑person care into primary care settings nationwide.

May 11, 2026

Supporting better health through sustainable weight management

News story

Supporting better health through sustainable weight management 

Through Weight Engage, Optum Rx is helping people build healthier habits while supporting better outcomes and greater affordability for employers and patients alike.

April 30, 2026

FDB Vela & Optum Introduce Dual Market E-Prescribing Network

Press release

FDB Vela and Optum introduce dual market e-prescribing network 

This strategic advancement extends the benefits of e-prescribing to veterinarians while ensuring secure prescription routing without disruption. 

April 29, 2026

News library

02/04/26

Optum is advancing AI-powered digital prior authorization

Intelligent automation helps streamline submissions, and speed approvals for a seamless experience for payers, providers and patients.
11/13/25

From claims to care: How AI could give health care its fast track

03/24/26

InterQual 2026 marks 50 years of clinical rigor, advancing automated, evidence-based care

New release uses responsible AI to make reviews easier and support access to appropriate care.
10/23/25

Optum Rx uses AI to foster a faster, more connected pharmacy experience

12/11/25

The future of care: Ambient AI brings doctors and patients closer

02/18/26

Optum uses AI to drive affordability and accelerate value-based care adoption

Value Connect turns real-time insight into action to support healthier lives, with on average 35% lower medical spend and 20%+ improvement in care gap closure.
04/22/26

Optum.ai & Labcorp: AI collaboration advances lab operations

03/05/26

Optum Real expands with Microsoft to improve the provider experience

Optum is collaborating with Microsoft to enhance the provider experience by reducing administrative burdens and simplifying claims and reimbursement processes.
04/28/26

Optum and Google to advance real-time, AI-enabled payer operations

Optum and Google expanded collaboration to advance Optum Real, an AI-enabled platform designed to reduce administrative burden and call center demand.
10/21/25

Optum reinvents claims and reimbursement process

First-of-its kind innovation connects payers and providers in real-time delivering transparency and speed
06/25/25

Optum introduces AI Marketplace to advance health tech innovation

04/29/26

FDB Vela and Optum introduce dual market e-prescribing network 

This strategic advancement extends the benefits of e-prescribing to veterinarians while ensuring secure prescription routing without disruption. 
12/15/21

AI Survey: Health care organizations continue to adopt artificial intelligence

05/07/25

Optum leads revenue cycle management innovation with AI

08/06/25

Crimson AI accelerates surgical operations for health systems

02/27/26

Making care easier for people navigating rare conditions

04/08/26

The impact of culturally responsive care

01/14/26

Honolulu’s Malu Kou Center opens to bring care closer to the community

11/25/25

A pharmacist’s role in integrated, value-based care

12/17/25

Care in the safety and comfort of home helps improve patients’ experience

11/14/25

Compassion in action: How Optum Serve supports our veterans

10/21/25

Supporting early detection and better health outcomes with HouseCalls

10/30/25

Intake innovation leads to lifesaving intervention

03/12/26

Compassionate team-based care guides a pregnancy through breast cancer

04/20/26

Delivering the right care, every time

04/30/26

Supporting better health through sustainable weight management 

11/06/25

Personalized care that puts quality of life first

05/11/26

How Tara is bringing behavioral health into the heart of primary care

A personal loss and her own health journey led Tara Langsdorf to reimagine how care should work — fueling her mission to bring whole‑person care into primary care settings nationwide.
09/09/21

LGBTQ+ education program for providers

04/05/22

Change Healthcare and Optum extend merger agreement

09/15/25

How HouseCalls helps address social drivers of health

06/11/24

Optum Insight launches DME benefit management solution

04/25/23

Making it easier to participate in NC’s Public Health Programs

06/30/21

Optum awards $1.4 million in maternal health grants

06/24/22

Statement: Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

02/24/22

Statement: DOJ Lawsuit blocking Change Healthcare merger

06/20/25

How clinical decision support tools can help redefine patient care

02/11/25

Optum Health primary care practices outperform competitors

01/10/23

Owensboro Health and Optum partner to improve care in Kentucky and Indiana

05/08/25

Achieving superior patient outcomes

03/25/25

Optum launches InterQual 2025 to enhance care decisions

06/22/22

Optum launches laboratory benefit management solution

07/16/25

How the Rapid Treatment Clinic personalizes post-surgery care

08/21/25

The future of care: Ambulatory Surgery Centers

10/04/23

ProHealth Care and Optum launch strategic relationship to enhance care

01/05/23

Northern Light Health and Optum partner to enhance care experience

06/05/25

Modernizing and strengthening Medicare Advantage

10/03/22

Optum and Change Healthcare complete combination

06/23/21

New Optum mobile clinic brings health care to Utahns

08/07/25

Scaling and innovating behavioral health solutions

08/01/22

Optum to offer lower-cost insulin for uninsured people

10/07/21

SSM Health and Optum launch innovative collaboration

05/25/21

Partnering with Bassett Healthcare Network to advance care in central New York

01/06/21

OptumInsight and Change Healthcare combine to advance health care platform

10/22/25

Compassion in action: How Home & Community supports patients and their pets

04/29/25

UnitedHealth Group announces executive leadership team changes

08/08/23

Optum, Capella University launch nurse practitioner program

09/04/25

Infusion nurse kayaks through hurricane damage

12/08/25

Optum delivers pharmacy care that goes further

11/18/25

Optum grows limited distribution drug network

09/24/25

Overcoming barriers to treatment for people with schizophrenia

10/31/25

Optum brings heart to pharmacy care with personalized support

03/05/26

Using AI to lower costs, reduce pharmacy errors and protect patients

12/18/25

Optum Rx updates reimbursements for community pharmacies

11/24/25

Optum Rx continues to improve the pharmacy prior authorization experience

05/11/26

Optum Rx introduces industry’s first transparent pharmacy care model

A market-leading approach to client and consumer transparency further aligns incentives across patients and plan sponsors, offering consumers new affordability tools.
01/23/23

Optum Rx launches Price Edge for best drug prices

06/10/25

Home delivery of prescriptions improves access, produces savings

09/09/21

Point32Health selects Optum Rx as pharmacy benefit manager

09/16/25

Optum Rx increases reimbursement on brand drugs

03/19/25

Optum Rx simplifies consumer access to prescriptions

02/24/25

Services, support and medication access help those with rare conditions

10/17/23

Optum Rx opens new integrated pharmacy in Arizona

06/30/25

Optum Rx removes reauthorization requirements for 60-plus drugs

03/24/25

Optum Rx, TennCare provide diapers in unique pharmacy benefit

03/28/25

Providing a differentiated pharmacy experience

11/09/23

Optum Rx takes additional steps to lower the cost of insulin

03/20/25

Optum Rx to modernize pharmacy payment models

02/12/25

Florida A&M and Optum Rx unite to advance culturally relevant care

10/15/25

How value-based care enhances patient health while helping reduce costs

03/26/25

Medicare Advantage risk models and spillover effects

05/19/25

Study: Medicare Advantage enrollees see superior health outcomes

02/07/25

Medicare Advantage value-based care

© 2026 Optum, Inc. All rights reserved. Stock photos used.