Inside Optum: News, stories and innovations that matter
Get the latest on changing health care for the better. For media inquiries, contact newsroom@optum.com.
Featured news
Press release
A market-leading approach to client and consumer transparency further aligns incentives across patients and plan sponsors, offering consumers new affordability tools.
May 11, 2026
News story
A personal loss and her own health journey led Tara Langsdorf to reimagine how care should work — fueling her mission to bring whole‑person care into primary care settings nationwide.
May 11, 2026
News story
Through Weight Engage, Optum Rx is helping people build healthier habits while supporting better outcomes and greater affordability for employers and patients alike.
April 30, 2026
Press release
This strategic advancement extends the benefits of e-prescribing to veterinarians while ensuring secure prescription routing without disruption.
April 29, 2026