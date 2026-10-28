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Understanding coughs: Types, causes and treatments

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If you used an HSA this year, the HSA Tax Center offers general information about contributions, eligible expenses and commonly used tax forms — all in one place.

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Inside Optum: News, stories and innovations that matter

Get the latest on changing healthcare for the better. For media inquiries, contact newsroom@optum.com.

Featured news

Dr. Thad Schilling on Evolving Primary Care

News story

Dr. Thad Schilling on evolving primary care

Dr. Thad Schilling shares how a note from his daughter shaped his commitment to supporting clinicians and evolving primary care at Optum.

October 28, 2026

Optum Rx Expands Access to Menopause Care

News story

Expanding access to menopause care

Optum Rx is helping women access specialized menopause care through virtual clinical care, personalized treatment and support.

October 28, 2026

Owensboro Health Improves Access to Specialty Medication and Care | Optum

News story

More than a prescription: Removing barriers so patients can get back to living

See how integrated specialty pharmacy support helped one patient overcome treatment barriers and get back to the moments that matter most.

October 5, 2026

How Pharmacists Help Patients Navigate Care | Optum

News story

How pharmacists help patients navigate care

Pharmacists help patients understand treatment, access medications and stay connected to care when it matters most.

October 1, 2026

News library

01/23/23

Optum Rx launches Price Edge for best drug prices

06/01/26

How Optum is strengthening ePrescribing reliability

We’re partnering with First Databank (FDB) to strengthen the reliability of electronic prescribing to help prescriptions continue flowing during network disruptions.
06/10/25

Home delivery of prescriptions improves access, produces savings

08/07/26

Genoa Healthcare helps people stay consistent with schizophrenia treatment

Chris credits Genoa, his care team and his support system with helping him stay consistent and focused on his future.
02/12/25

Florida A&M and Optum Rx unite to advance culturally relevant care

10/01/26

How pharmacists help patients navigate care

Pharmacists help patients understand treatment, access medications and stay connected to care when it matters most.
05/28/26

High-touch, coordinated care improves outcomes

Learn how Optum Infusion Pharmacy supported one patient living with a neurologic condition.
12/08/25

Optum delivers pharmacy care that goes further

09/09/21

Point32Health selects Optum Rx as pharmacy benefit manager

11/18/25

Optum grows limited distribution drug network

09/24/25

Overcoming barriers to treatment for people with schizophrenia

10/31/25

Optum brings heart to pharmacy care with personalized support

09/16/25

Optum Rx increases reimbursement on brand drugs

03/05/26

Using AI to lower costs, reduce pharmacy errors and protect patients

03/19/25

Optum Rx simplifies consumer access to prescriptions

02/24/25

Services, support and medication access help those with rare conditions

10/17/23

Optum Rx opens new integrated pharmacy in Arizona

06/30/25

Optum Rx removes reauthorization requirements for 60-plus drugs

03/24/25

Optum Rx, TennCare provide diapers in unique pharmacy benefit

12/18/25

Optum Rx updates reimbursements for community pharmacies

03/28/25

Providing a differentiated pharmacy experience

10/05/26

More than a prescription: Removing barriers so patients can get back to living

See how integrated specialty pharmacy support helped one patient overcome treatment barriers and get back to the moments that matter most.
11/09/23

Optum Rx takes additional steps to lower the cost of insulin

03/20/25

Optum Rx to modernize pharmacy payment models

11/24/25

Optum Rx continues to improve the pharmacy prior authorization experience

02/27/26

Making care easier for people navigating rare conditions

04/08/26

The impact of culturally responsive care

01/14/26

Honolulu’s Malu Kou Center opens to bring care closer to the community

11/25/25

A pharmacist’s role in integrated, value-based care

09/09/21

LGBTQ+ education program for providers

04/05/22

Change Healthcare and Optum extend merger agreement

09/15/25

How HouseCalls helps address social drivers of health

06/11/24

Optum Insight launches DME benefit management solution

04/25/23

Making it easier to participate in NC’s Public Health Programs

04/30/26

Supporting better health through sustainable weight management 

06/30/21

Optum awards $1.4 million in maternal health grants

12/17/25

Care in the safety and comfort of home helps improve patients’ experience

06/24/22

Statement: Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

11/14/25

Compassion in action: How Optum Serve supports our veterans

02/24/22

Statement: DOJ Lawsuit blocking Change Healthcare merger

06/20/25

How clinical decision support tools can help redefine patient care

02/11/25

Optum Health primary care practices outperform competitors

01/10/23

Owensboro Health and Optum partner to improve care in Kentucky and Indiana

05/08/25

Achieving superior patient outcomes

01/06/21

OptumInsight and Change Healthcare combine to advance health care platform

03/25/25

Optum launches InterQual 2025 to enhance care decisions

10/21/25

Supporting early detection and better health outcomes with HouseCalls

06/22/22

Optum launches laboratory benefit management solution

07/16/25

How the Rapid Treatment Clinic personalizes post-surgery care

08/21/25

The future of care: Ambulatory Surgery Centers

11/06/25

Personalized care that puts quality of life first

10/04/23

ProHealth Care and Optum launch strategic relationship to enhance care

09/17/26

How Owensboro health is creating more time for closer care

Learn how virtual nurses work alongside bedside nurses to support patient admissions, discharge education and more.
10/30/25

Intake innovation leads to lifesaving intervention

01/05/23

Northern Light Health and Optum partner to enhance care experience

06/05/25

Modernizing and strengthening Medicare Advantage

10/03/22

Optum and Change Healthcare complete combination

06/23/21

New Optum mobile clinic brings health care to Utahns

08/07/25

Scaling and innovating behavioral health solutions

03/12/26

Compassionate team-based care guides a pregnancy through breast cancer

08/01/22

Optum to offer lower-cost insulin for uninsured people

10/07/21

SSM Health and Optum launch innovative collaboration

05/25/21

Partnering with Bassett Healthcare Network to advance care in central New York

03/26/25

Medicare Advantage risk models and spillover effects

10/01/26

Helping providers deliver informed care through patient assessments

Learn how Optum field teams support providers with coding and documentation to help patients receive the care and benefits they need.
10/15/25

How value-based care enhances patient health while helping reduce costs

02/07/25

Medicare Advantage value-based care

05/19/25

Study: Medicare Advantage enrollees see superior health outcomes

06/25/25

Optum introduces AI Marketplace to advance health tech innovation

09/28/26

How AI is helping make healthcare support simpler

See how AI is helping people get answers faster, improve service experiences and strengthen security across healthcare support.
07/02/26

Optum Financial expands consumer healthcare financing capabilities with acquisition of Alegeus Technologies

Optum Financial has acquired Alegeus, expanding capabilities that help consumers save, pay for and manage health care expenses while making health care more accessible, affordable and easier to navigate.
02/04/26

Optum is advancing AI-powered digital prior authorization

Intelligent automation helps streamline submissions, and speed approvals for a seamless experience for payers, providers and patients.
11/13/25

From claims to care: How AI could give health care its fast track

12/15/21

AI Survey: Health care organizations continue to adopt artificial intelligence

03/24/26

InterQual 2026 marks 50 years of clinical rigor, advancing automated, evidence-based care

New release uses responsible AI to make reviews easier and support access to appropriate care.
03/05/26

Optum Real expands with Microsoft to improve the provider experience

Optum is collaborating with Microsoft to enhance the provider experience by reducing administrative burdens and simplifying claims and reimbursement processes.
10/23/25

Optum Rx uses AI to foster a faster, more connected pharmacy experience

10/21/25

Optum reinvents claims and reimbursement process

First-of-its kind innovation connects payers and providers in real-time delivering transparency and speed
04/22/26

Optum.ai & Labcorp: AI collaboration advances lab operations

12/11/25

The future of care: Ambient AI brings doctors and patients closer

04/28/26

Optum and Google to advance real-time, AI-enabled payer operations

Optum and Google expanded collaboration to advance Optum Real, an AI-enabled platform designed to reduce administrative burden and call center demand.
05/07/25

Optum leads revenue cycle management innovation with AI

02/18/26

Optum uses AI to drive affordability and accelerate value-based care adoption

Value Connect turns real-time insight into action to support healthier lives, with on average 35% lower medical spend and 20%+ improvement in care gap closure.
08/06/25

Crimson AI accelerates surgical operations for health systems

04/29/25

UnitedHealth Group announces executive leadership team changes

08/08/23

Optum, Capella University launch nurse practitioner program

09/10/26

Dr. Anne Dixon on leadership hockey and clinician care

Learn how hockey, family and medicine shaped her leadership approach and passion for improving clinician experience.
10/22/25

Compassion in action: How Home & Community supports patients and their pets

08/10/26

Every road, every Veteran: Using data to bring care closer

Learn how Optum Serve data analyst Jimmy Aspras uses mapping and analytics to help bring healthcare closer to Veterans in underserved communities.
09/08/26

Home infusion nurse helps patient continue care despite hurricane

When Hurricane Helene disrupted access to care in North Carolina, an Optum infusion nurse helped a patient receive the treatment she depended on.
06/18/26

Laurie’s story: Carrying a legacy forward in Optum Home Delivery Pharmacy

Learn why Optum pharmacist Laurie has a passion for designing programs that make it easier for patients to get and stay on their medications.
04/20/26

Delivering the right care, every time

As a medical director with Optum Home & Community Care Delivery, learn how he supports teams across the country focused on delivering better outcomes.
09/04/25

Infusion nurse kayaks through hurricane damage

Learn about an Optum Infusion Pharmacy nurse’s commitment to ensure her patients received their medication after a hurricane.
07/13/26

Turning data into better healthcare with AI

Learn how Optum is bringing data into provider workflows to support clearer insights, faster decisions and even better patient care.
05/11/26

How Tara is bringing behavioral health into the heart of primary care

A personal loss and her own health journey led Tara Langsdorf to reimagine how care should work — fueling her mission to bring whole‑person care into primary care settings nationwide.
10/28/26

Dr. Thad Schilling on evolving primary care

Dr. Thad Schilling shares how a note from his daughter shaped his commitment to supporting clinicians and evolving primary care at Optum.
10/28/26

Expanding access to menopause care

Optum Rx is helping women access specialized menopause care through virtual clinical care, personalized treatment and support.

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