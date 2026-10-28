Inside Optum: News, stories and innovations that matter

01/23/23
Optum Rx launches Price Edge for best drug prices
06/01/26
How Optum is strengthening ePrescribing reliability
We’re partnering with First Databank (FDB) to strengthen the reliability of electronic prescribing to help prescriptions continue flowing during network disruptions.
06/10/25
Home delivery of prescriptions improves access, produces savings
08/07/26
Genoa Healthcare helps people stay consistent with schizophrenia treatment
Chris credits Genoa, his care team and his support system with helping him stay consistent and focused on his future.
02/12/25
Florida A&M and Optum Rx unite to advance culturally relevant care
10/01/26
How pharmacists help patients navigate care
Pharmacists help patients understand treatment, access medications and stay connected to care when it matters most.
05/28/26
High-touch, coordinated care improves outcomes
Learn how Optum Infusion Pharmacy supported one patient living with a neurologic condition.
12/08/25
Optum delivers pharmacy care that goes further
09/09/21
Point32Health selects Optum Rx as pharmacy benefit manager
11/18/25
Optum grows limited distribution drug network
09/24/25
Overcoming barriers to treatment for people with schizophrenia
10/31/25
Optum brings heart to pharmacy care with personalized support
09/16/25
Optum Rx increases reimbursement on brand drugs
03/05/26
Using AI to lower costs, reduce pharmacy errors and protect patients
03/19/25
Optum Rx simplifies consumer access to prescriptions
02/24/25
Services, support and medication access help those with rare conditions
10/17/23
Optum Rx opens new integrated pharmacy in Arizona
06/30/25
Optum Rx removes reauthorization requirements for 60-plus drugs
03/24/25
Optum Rx, TennCare provide diapers in unique pharmacy benefit
12/18/25
Optum Rx updates reimbursements for community pharmacies
03/28/25
Providing a differentiated pharmacy experience
10/05/26
More than a prescription: Removing barriers so patients can get back to living
See how integrated specialty pharmacy support helped one patient overcome treatment barriers and get back to the moments that matter most.
11/09/23
Optum Rx takes additional steps to lower the cost of insulin
03/20/25
Optum Rx to modernize pharmacy payment models
11/24/25
Optum Rx continues to improve the pharmacy prior authorization experience
02/27/26
Making care easier for people navigating rare conditions
04/08/26
The impact of culturally responsive care
01/14/26
Honolulu’s Malu Kou Center opens to bring care closer to the community
11/25/25
A pharmacist’s role in integrated, value-based care
09/09/21
LGBTQ+ education program for providers
04/05/22
Change Healthcare and Optum extend merger agreement
09/15/25
How HouseCalls helps address social drivers of health
06/11/24
Optum Insight launches DME benefit management solution
04/25/23
Making it easier to participate in NC’s Public Health Programs
04/30/26
Supporting better health through sustainable weight management
06/30/21
Optum awards $1.4 million in maternal health grants
12/17/25
Care in the safety and comfort of home helps improve patients’ experience
06/24/22
Statement: Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization
11/14/25
Compassion in action: How Optum Serve supports our veterans
02/24/22
Statement: DOJ Lawsuit blocking Change Healthcare merger
06/20/25
How clinical decision support tools can help redefine patient care
02/11/25
Optum Health primary care practices outperform competitors
01/10/23
Owensboro Health and Optum partner to improve care in Kentucky and Indiana
05/08/25
Achieving superior patient outcomes
01/06/21
OptumInsight and Change Healthcare combine to advance health care platform
03/25/25
Optum launches InterQual 2025 to enhance care decisions
10/21/25
Supporting early detection and better health outcomes with HouseCalls
06/22/22
Optum launches laboratory benefit management solution
07/16/25
How the Rapid Treatment Clinic personalizes post-surgery care
08/21/25
The future of care: Ambulatory Surgery Centers
11/06/25
Personalized care that puts quality of life first
10/04/23
ProHealth Care and Optum launch strategic relationship to enhance care
09/17/26
How Owensboro health is creating more time for closer care
Learn how virtual nurses work alongside bedside nurses to support patient admissions, discharge education and more.
10/30/25
Intake innovation leads to lifesaving intervention
01/05/23
Northern Light Health and Optum partner to enhance care experience
06/05/25
Modernizing and strengthening Medicare Advantage
10/03/22
Optum and Change Healthcare complete combination
06/23/21
New Optum mobile clinic brings health care to Utahns
08/07/25
Scaling and innovating behavioral health solutions
03/12/26
Compassionate team-based care guides a pregnancy through breast cancer
08/01/22
Optum to offer lower-cost insulin for uninsured people
10/07/21
SSM Health and Optum launch innovative collaboration
05/25/21
Partnering with Bassett Healthcare Network to advance care in central New York
03/26/25
Medicare Advantage risk models and spillover effects
10/01/26
Helping providers deliver informed care through patient assessments
Learn how Optum field teams support providers with coding and documentation to help patients receive the care and benefits they need.
10/15/25
How value-based care enhances patient health while helping reduce costs
02/07/25
Medicare Advantage value-based care
05/19/25
Study: Medicare Advantage enrollees see superior health outcomes
06/25/25
Optum introduces AI Marketplace to advance health tech innovation
09/28/26
How AI is helping make healthcare support simpler
See how AI is helping people get answers faster, improve service experiences and strengthen security across healthcare support.
07/02/26
Optum Financial expands consumer healthcare financing capabilities with acquisition of Alegeus Technologies
Optum Financial has acquired Alegeus, expanding capabilities that help consumers save, pay for and manage health care expenses while making health care more accessible, affordable and easier to navigate.
02/04/26
Optum is advancing AI-powered digital prior authorization
Intelligent automation helps streamline submissions, and speed approvals for a seamless experience for payers, providers and patients.
11/13/25
From claims to care: How AI could give health care its fast track
12/15/21
AI Survey: Health care organizations continue to adopt artificial intelligence
03/24/26
InterQual 2026 marks 50 years of clinical rigor, advancing automated, evidence-based care
New release uses responsible AI to make reviews easier and support access to appropriate care.
03/05/26
Optum Real expands with Microsoft to improve the provider experience
Optum is collaborating with Microsoft to enhance the provider experience by reducing administrative burdens and simplifying claims and reimbursement processes.
10/23/25
Optum Rx uses AI to foster a faster, more connected pharmacy experience
10/21/25
Optum reinvents claims and reimbursement process
First-of-its kind innovation connects payers and providers in real-time delivering transparency and speed
04/22/26
Optum.ai & Labcorp: AI collaboration advances lab operations
12/11/25
The future of care: Ambient AI brings doctors and patients closer
04/28/26
Optum and Google to advance real-time, AI-enabled payer operations
Optum and Google expanded collaboration to advance Optum Real, an AI-enabled platform designed to reduce administrative burden and call center demand.
05/07/25
Optum leads revenue cycle management innovation with AI
02/18/26
Optum uses AI to drive affordability and accelerate value-based care adoption
Value Connect turns real-time insight into action to support healthier lives, with on average 35% lower medical spend and 20%+ improvement in care gap closure.
08/06/25
Crimson AI accelerates surgical operations for health systems
04/29/25
UnitedHealth Group announces executive leadership team changes
08/08/23
Optum, Capella University launch nurse practitioner program
09/10/26
Dr. Anne Dixon on leadership hockey and clinician care
Learn how hockey, family and medicine shaped her leadership approach and passion for improving clinician experience.
10/22/25
Compassion in action: How Home & Community supports patients and their pets
08/10/26
Every road, every Veteran: Using data to bring care closer
Learn how Optum Serve data analyst Jimmy Aspras uses mapping and analytics to help bring healthcare closer to Veterans in underserved communities.
09/08/26
Home infusion nurse helps patient continue care despite hurricane
When Hurricane Helene disrupted access to care in North Carolina, an Optum infusion nurse helped a patient receive the treatment she depended on.
06/18/26
Laurie’s story: Carrying a legacy forward in Optum Home Delivery Pharmacy
Learn why Optum pharmacist Laurie has a passion for designing programs that make it easier for patients to get and stay on their medications.
04/20/26
Delivering the right care, every time
As a medical director with Optum Home & Community Care Delivery, learn how he supports teams across the country focused on delivering better outcomes.
09/04/25
Infusion nurse kayaks through hurricane damage
Learn about an Optum Infusion Pharmacy nurse’s commitment to ensure her patients received their medication after a hurricane.
07/13/26
Turning data into better healthcare with AI
Learn how Optum is bringing data into provider workflows to support clearer insights, faster decisions and even better patient care.
05/11/26
How Tara is bringing behavioral health into the heart of primary care
A personal loss and her own health journey led Tara Langsdorf to reimagine how care should work — fueling her mission to bring whole‑person care into primary care settings nationwide.
10/28/26
Dr. Thad Schilling on evolving primary care
Dr. Thad Schilling shares how a note from his daughter shaped his commitment to supporting clinicians and evolving primary care at Optum.
10/28/26
Expanding access to menopause care
Optum Rx is helping women access specialized menopause care through virtual clinical care, personalized treatment and support.
Medical and mental health care