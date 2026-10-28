Inside Optum: News, stories and innovations that matter

01/23/23 Optum Rx launches Price Edge for best drug prices Read article

06/01/26 How Optum is strengthening ePrescribing reliability We’re partnering with First Databank (FDB) to strengthen the reliability of electronic prescribing to help prescriptions continue flowing during network disruptions. Read article

06/10/25 Home delivery of prescriptions improves access, produces savings Read article

08/07/26 Genoa Healthcare helps people stay consistent with schizophrenia treatment Chris credits Genoa, his care team and his support system with helping him stay consistent and focused on his future. Read article

02/12/25 Florida A&M and Optum Rx unite to advance culturally relevant care Read article

10/01/26 How pharmacists help patients navigate care Pharmacists help patients understand treatment, access medications and stay connected to care when it matters most. Read article

05/28/26 High-touch, coordinated care improves outcomes Learn how Optum Infusion Pharmacy supported one patient living with a neurologic condition. Read article

12/08/25 Optum delivers pharmacy care that goes further Read article

09/09/21 Point32Health selects Optum Rx as pharmacy benefit manager Read article

11/18/25 Optum grows limited distribution drug network Read article

09/24/25 Overcoming barriers to treatment for people with schizophrenia Read article

10/31/25 Optum brings heart to pharmacy care with personalized support Read article

09/16/25 Optum Rx increases reimbursement on brand drugs Read article

03/05/26 Using AI to lower costs, reduce pharmacy errors and protect patients Read article

03/19/25 Optum Rx simplifies consumer access to prescriptions Read article

02/24/25 Services, support and medication access help those with rare conditions Read article

10/17/23 Optum Rx opens new integrated pharmacy in Arizona Read article

06/30/25 Optum Rx removes reauthorization requirements for 60-plus drugs Read article

03/24/25 Optum Rx, TennCare provide diapers in unique pharmacy benefit Read article

12/18/25 Optum Rx updates reimbursements for community pharmacies Read article

03/28/25 Providing a differentiated pharmacy experience Read article

10/05/26 More than a prescription: Removing barriers so patients can get back to living See how integrated specialty pharmacy support helped one patient overcome treatment barriers and get back to the moments that matter most. Read article

11/09/23 Optum Rx takes additional steps to lower the cost of insulin Read article

03/20/25 Optum Rx to modernize pharmacy payment models Read article

11/24/25 Optum Rx continues to improve the pharmacy prior authorization experience Read article

02/27/26 Making care easier for people navigating rare conditions Read article

04/08/26 The impact of culturally responsive care Read article

01/14/26 Honolulu’s Malu Kou Center opens to bring care closer to the community Read article

11/25/25 A pharmacist’s role in integrated, value-based care Read article

09/09/21 LGBTQ+ education program for providers Read article

04/05/22 Change Healthcare and Optum extend merger agreement Read article

09/15/25 How HouseCalls helps address social drivers of health Read article

06/11/24 Optum Insight launches DME benefit management solution Read article

04/25/23 Making it easier to participate in NC’s Public Health Programs Read article

04/30/26 Supporting better health through sustainable weight management Read article

06/30/21 Optum awards $1.4 million in maternal health grants Read article

12/17/25 Care in the safety and comfort of home helps improve patients’ experience Read article

06/24/22 Statement: Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Read article

11/14/25 Compassion in action: How Optum Serve supports our veterans Read article

02/24/22 Statement: DOJ Lawsuit blocking Change Healthcare merger Read article

06/20/25 How clinical decision support tools can help redefine patient care Read article

02/11/25 Optum Health primary care practices outperform competitors Read article

01/10/23 Owensboro Health and Optum partner to improve care in Kentucky and Indiana Read article

05/08/25 Achieving superior patient outcomes Read article

01/06/21 OptumInsight and Change Healthcare combine to advance health care platform Read article

03/25/25 Optum launches InterQual 2025 to enhance care decisions Read article

10/21/25 Supporting early detection and better health outcomes with HouseCalls Read article

06/22/22 Optum launches laboratory benefit management solution Read article

07/16/25 How the Rapid Treatment Clinic personalizes post-surgery care Read article

08/21/25 The future of care: Ambulatory Surgery Centers Read article

11/06/25 Personalized care that puts quality of life first Read article

10/04/23 ProHealth Care and Optum launch strategic relationship to enhance care Read article

09/17/26 How Owensboro health is creating more time for closer care Learn how virtual nurses work alongside bedside nurses to support patient admissions, discharge education and more. Read article

10/30/25 Intake innovation leads to lifesaving intervention Read article

01/05/23 Northern Light Health and Optum partner to enhance care experience Read article

06/05/25 Modernizing and strengthening Medicare Advantage Read article

10/03/22 Optum and Change Healthcare complete combination Read article

06/23/21 New Optum mobile clinic brings health care to Utahns Read article

08/07/25 Scaling and innovating behavioral health solutions Read article

03/12/26 Compassionate team-based care guides a pregnancy through breast cancer Read article

08/01/22 Optum to offer lower-cost insulin for uninsured people Read article

10/07/21 SSM Health and Optum launch innovative collaboration Read article

05/25/21 Partnering with Bassett Healthcare Network to advance care in central New York Read article

03/26/25 Medicare Advantage risk models and spillover effects Read article

10/01/26 Helping providers deliver informed care through patient assessments Learn how Optum field teams support providers with coding and documentation to help patients receive the care and benefits they need. Read article

10/15/25 How value-based care enhances patient health while helping reduce costs Read article

02/07/25 Medicare Advantage value-based care Read article

05/19/25 Study: Medicare Advantage enrollees see superior health outcomes Read article

06/25/25 Optum introduces AI Marketplace to advance health tech innovation Read article

09/28/26 How AI is helping make healthcare support simpler See how AI is helping people get answers faster, improve service experiences and strengthen security across healthcare support. Read article

07/02/26 Optum Financial expands consumer healthcare financing capabilities with acquisition of Alegeus Technologies Optum Financial has acquired Alegeus, expanding capabilities that help consumers save, pay for and manage health care expenses while making health care more accessible, affordable and easier to navigate. Read article

02/04/26 Optum is advancing AI-powered digital prior authorization Intelligent automation helps streamline submissions, and speed approvals for a seamless experience for payers, providers and patients. Read article

11/13/25 From claims to care: How AI could give health care its fast track Read article

12/15/21 AI Survey: Health care organizations continue to adopt artificial intelligence Read article

03/24/26 InterQual 2026 marks 50 years of clinical rigor, advancing automated, evidence-based care New release uses responsible AI to make reviews easier and support access to appropriate care. Read article

03/05/26 Optum Real expands with Microsoft to improve the provider experience Optum is collaborating with Microsoft to enhance the provider experience by reducing administrative burdens and simplifying claims and reimbursement processes. Read article

10/23/25 Optum Rx uses AI to foster a faster, more connected pharmacy experience Read article

10/21/25 Optum reinvents claims and reimbursement process First-of-its kind innovation connects payers and providers in real-time delivering transparency and speed Read article

04/22/26 Optum.ai & Labcorp: AI collaboration advances lab operations Read article

12/11/25 The future of care: Ambient AI brings doctors and patients closer Read article

04/28/26 Optum and Google to advance real-time, AI-enabled payer operations Optum and Google expanded collaboration to advance Optum Real, an AI-enabled platform designed to reduce administrative burden and call center demand. Read article

05/07/25 Optum leads revenue cycle management innovation with AI Read article

02/18/26 Optum uses AI to drive affordability and accelerate value-based care adoption Value Connect turns real-time insight into action to support healthier lives, with on average 35% lower medical spend and 20%+ improvement in care gap closure. Read article

08/06/25 Crimson AI accelerates surgical operations for health systems Read article

04/29/25 UnitedHealth Group announces executive leadership team changes Read article

08/08/23 Optum, Capella University launch nurse practitioner program Read article

09/10/26 Dr. Anne Dixon on leadership hockey and clinician care Learn how hockey, family and medicine shaped her leadership approach and passion for improving clinician experience. Read article

10/22/25 Compassion in action: How Home & Community supports patients and their pets Read article

08/10/26 Every road, every Veteran: Using data to bring care closer Learn how Optum Serve data analyst Jimmy Aspras uses mapping and analytics to help bring healthcare closer to Veterans in underserved communities. Read article

09/08/26 Home infusion nurse helps patient continue care despite hurricane When Hurricane Helene disrupted access to care in North Carolina, an Optum infusion nurse helped a patient receive the treatment she depended on. Read article

06/18/26 Laurie’s story: Carrying a legacy forward in Optum Home Delivery Pharmacy Learn why Optum pharmacist Laurie has a passion for designing programs that make it easier for patients to get and stay on their medications. Read article

04/20/26 Delivering the right care, every time As a medical director with Optum Home & Community Care Delivery, learn how he supports teams across the country focused on delivering better outcomes. Read article

09/04/25 Infusion nurse kayaks through hurricane damage Learn about an Optum Infusion Pharmacy nurse’s commitment to ensure her patients received their medication after a hurricane. Read article

07/13/26 Turning data into better healthcare with AI Learn how Optum is bringing data into provider workflows to support clearer insights, faster decisions and even better patient care. Read article

05/11/26 How Tara is bringing behavioral health into the heart of primary care A personal loss and her own health journey led Tara Langsdorf to reimagine how care should work — fueling her mission to bring whole‑person care into primary care settings nationwide. Read article

10/28/26 Dr. Thad Schilling on evolving primary care Dr. Thad Schilling shares how a note from his daughter shaped his commitment to supporting clinicians and evolving primary care at Optum. Read article

10/28/26 Expanding access to menopause care Optum Rx is helping women access specialized menopause care through virtual clinical care, personalized treatment and support. Read article

Pharmacy and medications Read article

Medical and mental health care Read article

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Health tech Read article

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