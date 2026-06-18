Using AI to improve healthcare data clarity
Like a long rally in a game of ping pong, healthcare can sometimes feel like a constant back-and-forth: patients moving between doctors, answering the same questions and not always having a clear sense of what comes next.
Healthcare data plays a big role in that experience. While some information is structured — like diagnoses and medications — and fits neatly into databases, about 80% of medical data is unstructured, often existing in free-form documents like physician notes, referral letters and discharge summaries.
“Take for example a handwritten physician note,” says Arati, who leads point-of-care solutions using AI at Optum Insight. “Not many organizations are able to truly home in on that unstructured data, and that’s why they partner with Optum.”
Combine that unstructured data with siloed provider and health plan systems, and it’s easy to see why providers don’t always have a complete patient picture needed to deliver the best care possible.
“There’s one goal: Make sure that when a patient is in front of a provider, it’s a meaningful visit, and it starts with better data," says Arati.