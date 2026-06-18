Using AI to improve healthcare data clarity

[MUSIC PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND THROUGHOUT THE VIDEO]

[Arati Swadi speaking on screen]

ARATI SWADI: There's one goal, which is making sure when the patient is in front of the provider, there is a meaningful visit. And how can that happen? With better data.

[On-screen text: Arati, Optum Point of Care Solutions.]

[Arati Swadi posing and smiling for the camera]

I'm Arati, I lead the point of care solutions using AI here at Optum.

[A hand picking up a ping pong ball]

One could say my passion is healthcare, but I do have a life beyond my work.

[Arati playing ping pong with her husband.]

I love playing ping pong. That's how I met my husband.

[Ping pong balls falling onto a ping pong table]

[PING PONG BALLS BOUNCING]

Data at the core is fragmented and messy. Data comes from multiple sources. AI helps us look at patterns. There is a lot of parallel to ping pong and AI, and probably that's why I like both of them.

[Arati playing ping pong with her husband.]

Providers mainly look for a complete patient profile,

[Split screen, Arati speaking on screen and a computer screen displaying data and clinicians talking with patients.]

and that's what Optum does best, providing the right data at the right time within the right workflow.

[Arati writing on a light board]

Our AI models are able to inform the patterns on a specific provider patient relationship. The richness comes in the unstructured data.

[Split screen, physicians writing notes on a notepad and intake form]

An example could be a physician note, somebody just scribbles in. Not many organizations are able to truly hone in on that unstructured data, and that's why they partner with Optum.

[Arati looking at the words on a lightboard]

[Split screen, Arati speaking on screen and an employee at the clinic working at a computer and employees in the clinic working together]

From a provider perspective, they're not searching through their notes. It's right in front of them, within their EMR, within their workflow. That's what drives my product roadmaps, that we are trying to look for a change in a better way every day.

[Arati playing ping pong with her husband.]

I think I draw that parallel to ping pong. I like to hit the shots. I want to see an outcome.

[Arati in an office meeting]

It's very much ingrained in our philosophy and our culture that AI and humans are partners. What gives me optimism is that I can really change healthcare at Optum. I'm glad I get to work with a team that believes in the same mantra.

[A ping pong paddle and ping pong balls resting on a table]

[On-screen text: That’s Healthy Optumism]

[Optum Logo appears on screen]

[On-screen text: Patient Care, Pharmacy Services, Health Intelligence & AI]