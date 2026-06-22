Media resources

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Understanding coughs: Types, causes and treatments

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Financial

Accounts to help you save and pay for health care expenses

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  • Resources

    Find contribution limits, savings tools, calculators and eligible expenses

  • Account support

    Find contact information and frequently asked questions

Tax season resources

Get ready for HSA tax season

If you used an HSA this year, the HSA Tax Center offers general information about contributions, eligible expenses and commonly used tax forms — all in one place.

Visit the HSA Tax Center

Pharmacy

We make it easy to get medications you need, when and where you need them

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Helpful links

  • Optum Rx

    For people with pharmacy insurance benefits through Optum Rx

  • Track orders

    Track your home delivery and specialty order

  • Pharmacy support

    Find contact information and answers to frequently asked questions

Mobile app

Optum Rx on the go

Request refills, track order status, manage billing information and much more.

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

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