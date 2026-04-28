Optum Financial expands consumer healthcare financing capabilities with acquisition of Alegeus Technologies

On July 2, 2026, Optum closed the acquisition of Alegeus Technologies, a leading healthcare technology platform that provides benefits administration for consumer-directed healthcare (CDH) accounts, including health savings accounts (HSAs), flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) and COBRA.

The acquisition supports Optum in its mission of helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by expanding capabilities that help consumers access, manage and pay for healthcare.

Healthcare costs and consumer expectations continue to evolve, and more people are seeking flexible, transparent ways to manage their healthcare dollars. Together, Optum Financial and Alegeus will simplify how consumers save, access, invest and finance healthcare expenses, helping make healthcare easier to navigate while supporting affordability and informed decision-making.

"Healthcare financing plays an increasingly important role in helping people access and pay for care," said Aline Schellhas, CEO, Optum Financial. "This acquisition reflects our disciplined approach to portfolio expansion, focused on making it easier for consumers to navigate healthcare. We are excited to welcome the talented Alegeus team and their proven capabilities as we continue investing in solutions that help people manage healthcare with confidence."

Expanding access and choice for consumers

Optum Financial enters this acquisition with an established healthcare savings and spending business serving national and mid-market employers. Adding Alegeus capabilities to the Optum Financial portfolio is expected to create new opportunities to serve a broader range of consumers through healthcare payment, funding and account management solutions.

Alegeus works with health plans, third-party administrators and financial institutions, helping millions of consumers manage healthcare spending and benefits. The combination of Alegeus technology and expertise with UnitedHealth Group's capabilities is expected to accelerate innovation in health benefits accounts and related benefit payment solutions.

“This transaction is a testament to the progress made by Alegeus on our mission of powering companies to help consumers navigate the CDH landscape with confidence and clarity,” said Leif O’Leary, CEO, Alegeus. “Our technology platform provides the integrated, value-added experiences employers want across health, wealth and adjacent benefits. Joining Optum Financial enables us to create even more value for both our partners who count on our white-label approach, as well as the millions of consumers who rely on our platform.”

Building on a strong foundation

The addition of Alegeus builds on continued investment by Optum Financial in consumer solutions designed to simplify healthcare experiences and improve access to care.

As the organizations come together, the focus remains on delivering high-quality service for clients and consumers while continuing to innovate in ways that make healthcare more connected, affordable and easier to navigate.

The Alegeus team brings deep expertise, strong client relationships and a shared commitment to improving consumer experiences. Together, Optum Financial and Alegeus are well positioned to help more people confidently manage their healthcare dollars and make informed decisions about their health and financial well-being.