[MUSIC PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND THROUGHOUT THE VIDEO]

[A photograph of Laurie as a baby, being held by her mother]

[Laurie and her mother looking at photographs of their family]

FEMALE: This was you at grandma's pharmacy. Born a pharmacist.

[LAUGHING]

[Various photographs of Laurie, including with her dog, baby photos, graduation]

[Laurie smiling for the camera]

[On-screen text: Laurie, Optum Home Delivery Pharmacist]

LAURIE BUI: I'm Laurie and I'm a pharmacist at Optum Home Delivery Pharmacy.

[Laurie speaking on screen]

I started my career in retail pharmacy, where I worked with patients face to face.

[Laurie writing on a white board]

I'm now helping design programs that support patients at scale. Pharmacy, it gave my family stability and purpose.

[A photograph of a woman wearing a lab coat, at work]

[A photograph of Laurie as a child, with her mother and grandmother]

My grandmother was a pharmacist, and my mother was as well.

[A photograph of Laurie as a baby, being held by her grandmother, transitioning to photographs of her family working as a pharmacist]

During the Vietnam War, my grandmother escaped by boat and then she got re-licensed as a pharmacist in the United States. For me, it makes pharmacy more than just a job.

[Laurie working in her home office, in a virtual meeting]

With home delivery pharmacy, it's not face-to-face, but ultimately, it's still patient care. I work on our medication adherence program.

[Split screens, a pharmacist sorting medication, medications bottles being sorted in a facility, and Laurie working at a laptop]

When a patient starts a new therapy, our pharmacists consult the patient on why they've been prescribed this medication, how they should be taking it, making sure that they stay on the medication long-term.

[Split screen, an individual sorting medication into a pill box and a hand holding a prescription medication bottle]

We're out reaching our older adults, who are managing multiple chronic conditions,

[Split screen, a computer displaying a webpage excerpt, “Built for people”, and Laurie writing on a white board]

to provide a simpler pharmacy experience.

[An individual sorting medication into a pill box]

[A photograph of Laurie as a baby, being held by her mother]

Something that my mom always had taught me growing up was that behind every prescription is a patient.

[Laurie working on a laptop, transitioning to her writing on a white board]

Never just look at the prescription as another number.

[A computer displaying Optum website]

Rather, treat that as a person who has trusted you to help them manage their health.

[Photographs of Laurie’s family member working in a pharmacy and photographs of Laurie as a baby with her family]

I feel very grateful for what pharmacy has given our family. It feels like I'm honoring everything that came before me.

[Laurie and her mother sitting on a couch, the two smiling]

FEMALE: And I'm so proud of her. Three generations of pharmacists. I'm very proud.

[A photograph of Laurie as a baby, with three women]

[On-screen text: That’s Healthy Optumism. Patient Care, Pharmacy Services, Health Intelligence & AI]