A legacy that still shapes care today
Laurie’s connection to pharmacy began with her grandmother, who practiced in Vietnam before fleeing the Vietnam War. After arriving in the United States, she rebuilt her life by returning to school, restarting her career and opening a pharmacy in Southern California.
That journey became the foundation for Laurie’s family. Pharmacy offered stability, purpose and a way to serve others.
Her mother carried that work forward in community pharmacy, building strong relationships with patients over time. Growing up, Laurie saw how pharmacists became trusted partners in people’s lives.
“Behind every prescription is a person who is trusting you to help them,” Laurie says.
That belief continues to guide her work at Optum Home Delivery today.