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In this article

Laurie’s story: Carrying a legacy forward in Optum Home Delivery Pharmacy

June 18, 2026 | 5-minute read

Laurie is a pharmacist with Optum Home Delivery Pharmacy, where she helps design programs that make it easier for patients to get and stay on their medications. Her work supports millions of people across the country and is shaped by a deeply personal perspective rooted in a family legacy in pharmacy.

A legacy that still shapes care today

Laurie’s connection to pharmacy began with her grandmother, who practiced in Vietnam before fleeing the Vietnam War. After arriving in the United States, she rebuilt her life by returning to school, restarting her career and opening a pharmacy in Southern California.

That journey became the foundation for Laurie’s family. Pharmacy offered stability, purpose and a way to serve others.

Her mother carried that work forward in community pharmacy, building strong relationships with patients over time. Growing up, Laurie saw how pharmacists became trusted partners in people’s lives.

“Behind every prescription is a person who is trusting you to help them,” Laurie says.

That belief continues to guide her work at Optum Home Delivery today.

Designing home delivery pharmacy to be simpler and more human

Laurie began her career in retail pharmacy, working directly with patients face to face. Today, she helps design pharmacy programs that support patients at scale through Optum Home Delivery.

Her work focuses on making sure patients can get their medications, understand how to take them and stay on track over time. This is especially important for people managing chronic conditions who often rely on multiple prescriptions.

Home delivery pharmacy removes the physical pharmacy counter, but the goal remains the same. The focus is on personalized, patient-centered care.

That work begins with simplifying a complex system.

Managing medications can be overwhelming, particularly for older adults. Laurie sees that firsthand. Her own grandmother now faces health challenges that require additional support, showing how small complications can quickly become barriers.

That perspective shapes how programs are designed. While the systems behind the scenes are complex, the experience for patients must feel simple and clear. Patients should know where to go, who to contact and how to get what they need without confusion.

“Every metric is a person. When we see improvement, it means we’ve helped someone stay on track.”

Even when measured through data, the work reflects real people working to manage their health. Improvements signal progress in helping patients stay on their medications and experience fewer obstacles.

  

Expanding impact while carrying forward a tradition

Today, Optum Home Delivery supports millions of patients across the country. For Laurie, that scale makes it possible to extend the same level of care her family once provided in local communities to a much broader population.

Her role reflects a shift in pharmacy from one-on-one interactions to coordinated, technology-enabled support. The core purpose remains the same: helping patients access the medications they need and supporting them throughout their health journey.

“Now I get to carry that tradition forward in a different way,” Laurie says.

That continuity is what makes the work meaningful. Laurie’s family history continues to shape her perspective, reinforcing the importance of trust, connection and care in every interaction.

By helping design systems that simplify pharmacy and expand access, Laurie is carrying forward that legacy and helping improve the patient experience every day.

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