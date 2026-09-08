How pharmacists help patients access and navigate care

Imagine being diagnosed with a condition you've never heard of before and learning that even some healthcare providers may have limited experience treating it. For patients living with rare diseases, those moments can be overwhelming. That's where pharmacists like Isaac, an Optum Frontier Therapies pharmacist, step in.

For many people, a pharmacist is one of the most accessible healthcare professionals they encounter. But today's pharmacists do far more than dispense medications. They help patients understand treatment options, access needed therapies, navigate benefits and coverage, answer questions, and coordinate care, serving as a bridge between patients, providers, caregivers and care teams.

As healthcare grows more complex, pharmacists bring both clinical expertise and personalized support, helping patients navigate critical moments throughout their healthcare journey.