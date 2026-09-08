Health care

We provide affordable and personalized care

How can we help?

Helpful links

Understanding coughs: Types, causes and treatments

More articles

Financial

Accounts to help you save and pay for health care expenses

How can we help?

Helpful links

  • Resources

    Find contribution limits, savings tools, calculators and eligible expenses

  • Account support

    Find contact information and frequently asked questions

Tax season resources

Get ready for HSA tax season

If you used an HSA this year, the HSA Tax Center offers general information about contributions, eligible expenses and commonly used tax forms — all in one place.

Visit the HSA Tax Center

Pharmacy

We make it easy to get medications you need, when and where you need them

How can we help?

Helpful links

  • Optum Rx

    For people with pharmacy insurance benefits through Optum Rx

  • Track orders

    Track your home delivery and specialty order

  • Pharmacy support

    Find contact information and answers to frequently asked questions

Mobile app

Optum Rx on the go

Request refills, track order status, manage billing information and much more.

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

In this article

How pharmacists help patients access and navigate care

Pharmacists bring clinical expertise and personal support to help people understand treatment and stay connected to care.

October 1, 2026 | 4-minute read

Beyond the prescription

Imagine being diagnosed with a condition you've never heard of before and learning that even some healthcare providers may have limited experience treating it. For patients living with rare diseases, those moments can be overwhelming. That's where pharmacists like Isaac, an Optum Frontier Therapies pharmacist, step in. 

For many people, a pharmacist is one of the most accessible healthcare professionals they encounter. But today's pharmacists do far more than dispense medications. They help patients understand treatment options, access needed therapies, navigate benefits and coverage, answer questions, and coordinate care, serving as a bridge between patients, providers, caregivers and care teams. 

As healthcare grows more complex, pharmacists bring both clinical expertise and personalized support, helping patients navigate critical moments throughout their healthcare journey. 

Supporting patients across the pharmacy care continuum 

Patients have different needs depending on their health conditions, treatment plans and circumstances. Optum pharmacists support patients through a broad range of pharmacy care services designed to help people access medications and therapies in the way that works best for them. 

  • Infusion pharmacists help patients receiving infused medications at home or in an infusion suite, coordinating care and providing ongoing clinical support throughout treatment. 
  • Specialty pharmacists support patients managing chronic and rare conditions, helping them navigate complex therapies while providing education, monitoring and personalized guidance. 
  • Home delivery pharmacists help patients stay on important maintenance medications through convenient access to 90-day supplies and targeted patient counseling when a potential adherence issue is detected. 
  • Genoa Healthcare pharmacists support people living with behavioral health and complex conditions, helping connect pharmacy care with broader treatment and support services. 
  • Optum Frontier Therapies pharmacists help patients and families navigate rare diseases and advanced therapies through education, care coordination and clinical oversight.

Meet pharmacists making a difference


 

Ronda W

  

Isaac G

  

Jan N

  

The future of pharmacy care

As pharmacy care continues to evolve, pharmacists are playing an increasingly important role in helping patients access medications, understand treatment options and stay connected to care. Their work extends beyond dispensing prescriptions to include clinical review, education, care coordination with providers and personalized support that helps patients navigate an increasingly complex health care system. Across communities nationwide, they help patients access care, improve the treatment experience and guide people through some of healthcare's most important moments.

Related news

Home Infusion Care Continued During Hurricane Helene | Optum

News story

Home infusion nurse helps patient continue care despite hurricane

When Hurricane Helene disrupted access to care in North Carolina, an Optum infusion nurse helped a patient receive the treatment she depended on.

September 8, 2026

How Genoa Healthcare Helps Support Ongoing Schizophrenia Treatment

News story

Genoa Healthcare helps people stay consistent with schizophrenia treatment

Chris credits Genoa, his care team and his support system with helping him stay consistent and focused on his future.

August 7, 2026

© 2026 Optum, Inc. All rights reserved. Stock photos used.