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Genoa Healthcare helps people stay consistent with schizophrenia treatment

With support from Genoa, Chris found a simpler way to stay consistent with his schizophrenia treatment and keep moving forward.

August 7, 2026 | 4-minute read  

In this article

How Genoa supports people with schizophrenia

After being diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2013, Chris faced years of challenges managing his mental health while also navigating difficult personal circumstances. He found himself surrounded by negative influences and struggled to find the right combination of care and medication until he came across Genoa. Today, the El Paso, Texas resident is pursuing a college degree and is maintaining stability with support from his community and Genoa care team. 

“The staff at Genoa are very personable, and I’m very grateful for them,” Chris said.  

The 34-year-old credits a combination of personal determination, a strong support system and staying consistent with his medications for helping him turn his life around.  

A key part of that journey has been the care he receives through Genoa, a provider of pharmacy and clinical services for individuals with behavioral health and other complex, chronic conditions. Many Genoa pharmacies are co-located within behavioral health clinics, making it easier for people to receive care and pharmacy services in the same location.

Chris standing at the Grand Canyon

Chris, a Genoa consumer, at the Grand Canyon. Today, Chris is focused on school, his community and religion, and maintaining the routines that support his mental health and well-being.

Genoa helps simplify schizophrenia treatment

Chris has been a Genoa consumer since 2018 and receives a long-acting injectable (LAI) medication for schizophrenia every six months. Before connecting with Genoa, receiving his medication was often complicated. His doctor was unable to administer the injection, so at times he relied on a family friend who was a nurse to provide treatment at home.  

Everything changed when he learned about Genoa through his psychiatrist. 

“Genoa happily administered my LAI for me,” Chris said. “I don’t ever plan on leaving Genoa.” 

Chris says Genoa has helped make his treatment more convenient and less stressful. The pharmacy team works closely with his providers, helps with insurance requirements and supports prior authorizations when needed.  

Because Genoa coordinates closely with his psychiatrist's office, Chris can receive his six-month injection from a care team that already understands his treatment plan and needs.

Behavioral health pharmacy care that goes beyond medication

For Chris, the relationship goes beyond medication. 

“The Genoa staff are really amazing,” he said.  

He describes the pharmacists and staff as caring, approachable and genuinely invested in his well-being. They regularly ask how he is doing, talk with him about his progress and recognize the support system he has built around himself.  

That encouragement matters. Managing a serious mental health condition takes ongoing commitment, and Chris says having a trusted pharmacy team helps him stay on track. 

“It has been a pleasure to have Chris as a consumer,” said Crystal, a Genoa pharmacy site manager who supports Chris in El Paso. “It is amazing to see him flourish as a young man and continue pursuing his education.” 

Building stability through consistent mental health treatment

While navigating different treatment plans for his serious mental health condition in his 20s, Chris found himself surrounded by a drug-related environment and substance abuse that made it hard to focus on his health. Eventually, he made the decision to leave behind negative influences. 

“To get out of that environment, I had to get rid of bad friends and bad habits,” he said.  

Chris is pursuing a degree in marketing and business, stays active in his community and church, and serves as a resource for others facing similar challenges.  

He says those positive routines help him maintain stability and continue moving forward. 

“Chris is the perfect example of how someone can flourish with the appropriate support system,” Crystal said.

Chris and Crystal standing together at a Genoa pharmacy in El Paso.

Chris, a Genoa consumer, and Crystal, a Genoa pharmacist, at a Genoa pharmacy in El Paso, Texas.

Advice for staying on track with mental health treatment

When asked what he would tell someone who is struggling with their mental health, Chris keeps his message simple. 

“Make sure you're always taking your medication,” he said.  

Environment matters. Finding positive influences, building a strong support system and staying engaged in meaningful activities can make a significant difference, he said. 

For Chris, recovery is not defined by a single moment. It is the result of many small decisions made over time: staying committed to treatment, accepting support and continuing to move toward his goals. 

With the help of his care team, family and community, he has transformed his life and is focused on what comes next.  

“Stay involved. Take your medicine,” Chris said. That’s the advice he now shares with others who are working toward a healthier future.

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