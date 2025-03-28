After being diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2013, Chris faced years of challenges managing his mental health while also navigating difficult personal circumstances. He found himself surrounded by negative influences and struggled to find the right combination of care and medication until he came across Genoa. Today, the El Paso, Texas resident is pursuing a college degree and is maintaining stability with support from his community and Genoa care team.

“The staff at Genoa are very personable, and I’m very grateful for them,” Chris said.

The 34-year-old credits a combination of personal determination, a strong support system and staying consistent with his medications for helping him turn his life around.

A key part of that journey has been the care he receives through Genoa, a provider of pharmacy and clinical services for individuals with behavioral health and other complex, chronic conditions. Many Genoa pharmacies are co-located within behavioral health clinics, making it easier for people to receive care and pharmacy services in the same location.