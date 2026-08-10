In the days after Hurricane Helene swept through western North Carolina, washed-out roads, power outages and disrupted communication made it difficult for many patients to access care. For Courtney, an Optum infusion nurse providing home infusion care across the region, the storm brought challenges close to home, but her focus turned to her patients.

One of those patients was Barbara, who had recently transitioned to home infusion after undergoing chemotherapy for amyloidosis, a rare disease that causes abnormal protein buildup in the body. With her next infusion therapy treatment approaching, anxiety set in as severe weather swept across the state, halting shipments and threatening to delay the infusion she depended on.

“Barbara was a newer patient, but I could tell how committed she was to staying on treatment,” Courtney said. “When she called, she was worried she wouldn't be able to receive her infusion. You could hear the anxiety in her voice.”