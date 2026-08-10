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In this article

Home infusion nurse helps patient continue care despite hurricane

September 8, 2026 | 3-minute read 

Hurricane Helene disrupts home infusion care for an Optum patient

In the days after Hurricane Helene swept through western North Carolina, washed-out roads, power outages and disrupted communication made it difficult for many patients to access care. For Courtney, an Optum infusion nurse providing home infusion care across the region, the storm brought challenges close to home, but her focus turned to her patients.  

One of those patients was Barbara, who had recently transitioned to home infusion after undergoing chemotherapy for amyloidosis, a rare disease that causes abnormal protein buildup in the body. With her next infusion therapy treatment approaching, anxiety set in as severe weather swept across the state, halting shipments and threatening to delay the infusion she depended on. 

“Barbara was a newer patient, but I could tell how committed she was to staying on treatment,” Courtney said. “When she called, she was worried she wouldn't be able to receive her infusion. You could hear the anxiety in her voice.” 

Flooded neighborhood street in western North Carolina during Hurricane Helene. Flooded neighborhood street in western North Carolina during Hurricane Helene.

Flooding and storm damage created significant barriers to care across western North Carolina during Hurricane Helene.

Infusion pharmacy nurse finds solutions to help continue treatment

When traditional delivery methods were no longer an option, Courtney and the pharmacy team worked together to find another solution. They arranged for Barbara's medication to be shipped to Courtney's father's home in Atlanta, nearly four hours away. Courtney drove to retrieve it and bring it all the way back to North Carolina.  

The obstacles didn't end there. Barbara's home was still without power, and Courtney knew the infusion pump needed for treatment hadn’t been charged in nearly two weeks. Determined not to let another barrier stand in the way of care, Courtney arrived with a generator connected to her vehicle, making sure Barbara’s care could move forward despite the lingering effects of the storm. 

“We just kept finding solutions,” Courtney said.  

Courtney and Barbara

Barbara, patient, and Optum Infusion nurse, Courtney

Home infusion treatment matters just as much during emergencies

Home infusion care is more than medication. It is about helping patients maintain access to treatment, navigate unexpected challenges and stay on track with care, even during emergencies like Hurricane Helene.  

That support made a difference for Barbara, who continues to receive treatment from Optum and has made meaningful progress. Today, she is stronger, doing well on therapy and preparing for a long-awaited knee replacement after months of physical therapy and infusion treatments.  

“Sometimes the clinical care is only part of what patients need,” Courtney said. “They need reassurance. They need someone who will help them navigate the unexpected and make sure they don’t feel alone.”  

For Barbara, that reassurance helped ensure a hurricane did not stand in the way of the care she needed. And for Courtney, seeing Barbara move forward is what makes the extra effort worth it. 

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