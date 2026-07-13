[MUSIC PLAYING AND CONTINUING IN THE BACKGROUND THROUGHOUT THE VIDEO]

[Arieal view of an Optum mobile unit bus driving on a country road]

JIMMY ASPRAS: There are a lot of medical deserts in the country where there's just not access to healthcare for veterans.

[Jimmy in his home office, working]

In my work at Optum Serve, we bring mobile units almost to their doorstep.

[Jimmy sitting down in front of a camera and speaking on screen]

[On-screen text: Jimmy, Optum Serve Data Analyst]

I'm Jimmy, and I'm a data analyst at Optum Serve. My work primarily goes towards helping disabled veterans find healthcare.

[An Optum mobile unit bus driving into a town]

Over the past few years, we've served over 30,000 veterans with mobile units.

[An individual pulling out stairs of the mobile unit, entering the mobile medical unit, and setting up the unit]

The mobile medical units are essentially mobile doctor's offices.

[A nurse performing an examination on a patient]

They perform a variety of services,

[Split screen of a clinician preparing a radiology screening, patients getting exams]

from labs to radiology to general medical appointments. I have a lot of different passions.

[Jimmy in his home office, working, his office wall displaying different maps]

I really like maps and analytics.

[Visuals of maps and Jimmy tracing a finger down a map of the United States]

In the case of mobile units, it's very apparent looking at a map where healthcare needs to be provided.

[Computer monitor displaying text and data, location markers placed in various places throughout the map]

I have reporting to just show where the units have been, the utilization, the number of veterans we serve, the appointments that we've completed,

[Split screen, a mobile unit driving on a road, a close-up of the truck’s sideview mirror and of the passing road]

to try to help mobile teams determine where they should go next.

[Jimmy working in his home office]

I can't let a goal go unfulfilled to support our veterans and our military service members.

[Arieal view of an Optum mobile unit bus driving on a country road]

Helping veterans get the care they need no matter where they live, to me, that's healthy optimism.

[On-screen text: That’s Healthy Optumism]

[On-screen text: Optum, Patient Care, Pharmacy Services, Health Intelligence & AI]