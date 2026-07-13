Jimmy Aspras is a completionist.
That means unfinished business is not an option, whether he’s working his way through every paved road in his home county in New Jersey on a bicycle or helping Optum Serve identify where mobile medical units are needed so Veterans can get care closer to home.
Cycling taught him that progress comes from staying on the road until every mile is accounted for. Family ties to military service and years of working with Veterans helped shape his commitment to Veteran healthcare.
His unique view has shaped both his personal passion and professional purpose. On the bike, it means understanding the map, finding the roads not yet ridden and continuing until the work is complete.
In his role as a data analyst for Optum Serve, it means using information to help find gaps in care and support teams working to reach Veterans who face barriers to timely, quality healthcare.
"In cycling, it means riding every single road in my home county,” Jimmy says. “In my work at Optum Serve, it means trying to serve every Veteran we can."