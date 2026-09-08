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In this article

Dr. Anne Dixon’s story: How hockey and family legacy shaped a mission to support clinicians

September 10, 2026 | 4-minute read

[MUSIC PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND THROUGHOUT THE VIDEO]

[Anne Dixon speaking on screen]

ANNE DIXON: How do you take a burden off of the shoulders of a clinician and make it easier to do their job?

[Anne Dixon in the clinic walking past the front desk, transitioning to clinic signage on the wall]

I'm Anne. I'm an OB/GYN physician, and I'm also a leader at Optum,

[On-screen text: Dr. Anne Dixon, Optum Physician Leader]

working to make the experience for our clinicians better.

[Split screen, women playing hockey, a photograph of Anne Dixon in a hockey uniform]

It's been over 40 years that I've been playing hockey.

[Split screen, Anne Dixon talking, a photograph of Anne Dixon in a hockey uniform]

One of my favorite things is to make a hockey analogy out of pretty much any work-related challenge.

[A whiteboard with notes on it]

The whole concept behind value-based care is that we work together as a team to take care of our patients.

[Anne Dixon talking with a colleague in her office, and talking with other colleagues in the clinic]

And the team is everyone, so everyone in the patient care journey, the receptionist when you walk in or the medical assistants. And the clinicians are like our goalies. If our clinicians are struggling, we cannot win in value-based care. We can only be successful if our clinicians are thriving.

[Anne Dixon in an exam room, putting on a blood pressure cuff on a patient]

Is there the support that you need?

[Anne Dixon working in her office, at the computer]

How many hours does a physician spend documenting in the electronic medical record versus actual face-to-face care with a patient? There's actually a term for it called pajama time, because it's literally the time people spend at night finishing their notes, putting in orders, answering portal messages. And so one of the ways that Optum has made a dent in this space is through using ambient documentation solutions.

[A smartphone on a desk, transitioning to a clinician talking with a patient in the clinic, at a computer]

It's literally a phone that we bring into the room. It has an app on it that's connected to our electronic medical record.

[Anne Dixon in an exam room talking with a patient]

So the phone is listening to what we're saying and it's turning it into a written document.

[Clinician holding a smartphone that displays a recording]

It's our note taker.

[Anne Dixon in an exam room talking with a patient]

What it has done is it allowed me to have eye contact with my patient. My work at Optum matters because we're all patients at the end of the day.

[Split screens, Anne Dixon working in her office, in an exam room talking with a patient, a hockey player taking a shot at the goal]

I want to know that I am getting the best care that I should be getting, because the person who's seeing me is at the top of their game, and that can only happen if they themselves are well cared for.

[Anne Dixon walking down the clinic hallway with a patient]

I am working to make the experience for our clinicians better. That's healthy Optumism.

[On-screen text: That’s Healthy Optumism. Patient Care, Pharmacy Services, Health Intelligence & AI]

Some of Dr. Anne Dixon's most important life lessons came from a high-speed hockey rink.

She started out as a figure skater because, as she puts it, “Girls didn’t play hockey back then.” It didn’t matter. The first time she chased a puck, she found something that resonated.

She’s now spent more than four decades playing the sport she loves, first as one of only two girls in her hometown league, later as a collegiate athlete at Princeton University, and today as a player, coach and devoted hockey parent. The game remains her favorite way to recharge.

“When I’m on the ice, the only thing I can do is think about the game that I'm playing,” she said. “It’s the ultimate team sport.”

Those lessons about teamwork, resilience and leadership continue to influence her work as an OB-GYN and healthcare leader.

Following a trailblazer's path

Dixon grew up in a family where medicine and service were part of daily life. Her father, a rheumatologist who practiced into his 80s, showed her what it meant to dedicate a career to helping others.

Her grandmother, Dr. Jean Wells, provided another powerful example. She was a pediatrician in Connecticut and spent decades caring for children at a time when few women entered medicine.

While interviewing her grandmother for a college project, Dixon heard stories about the barriers women physicians faced and the determination it took to overcome them.

One story stayed with her. While a medical student at Yale University, Wells was told by a prominent physician that women did not belong in medicine. Her response became family legend: “Well, you better get used to us because we’re here to stay.”

The story gave Dixon a deeper appreciation for the barriers her grandmother faced and the opportunities those efforts created for future generations.

“It was really important to my career and to feeling like I belong in every room,” she shared.

Today, Dixon wears a bracelet her grandmother gave her when she graduated from medical school, a reminder of the legacy she carries forward.

A calling beyond the exam room

Dixon has always valued the relationships she builds with patients.

“I love connection,” she said. “I've learned so much from my patients over the years.”

That appreciation for meaningful human connection extends beyond the exam room. As she cared for patients, Dixon became increasingly interested in the factors that help clinicians build and sustain those relationships, leading her to begin exploring clinician burnout and professional fulfillment nearly a decade ago.  What began as a side project evolved into a national leadership role dedicated to helping clinicians thrive.

Today, she serves as a physician leader for clinician experience at Optum Health while continuing to practice medicine and support Optum Massachusetts. Her focus is helping to improve the experience of physicians and advanced practice clinicians across the organization.

Dr Anne Dixon

  

Why goalies matter

Dixon often describes her work through hockey analogies. For example, most people notice a team’s star scorers. Few notice the goalie until they struggle. Healthcare, she believes, works much the same way.

“If our clinicians are struggling, we cannot win in the game of value-based care,” she explained.

Her goal is to create conditions that allow clinicians to do what they do best: care for patients.

This means improving workflows, scaling innovations, reducing administrative burdens and creating an environment where clinicians feel supported and valued. It also means making sure they have the time and space to provide the care they would want for their own loved ones.

As a physician, daughter, parent and patient herself, Dixon understands how much patients depend on clinicians being at their best.

Carrying the legacy forward

Whether she’s coaching her son’s hockey team, caring for patients, or helping shape the future of clinician experience, Dixon is guided by a lesson passed down from her grandmother: Never give up hope.

For Dixon, that’s as relevant to healthcare as it is to life.

Healthcare faces significant challenges, and she remains confident that progress is possible when people work together toward a common goal.

“I’m a glass-half-full kind of girl,” she said.

It is the same optimism that has carried her from the hockey rink to the exam room and into leadership — always focused on helping others succeed and ensuring patients receive the care they need.

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