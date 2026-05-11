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In this story

Supporting better health through sustainable weight management 

April 30, 2026

GLP-1 medications have changed the conversation around weight management, offering new options for people who have struggled to lose weight through diet and exercise alone. But the experience can be challenging. Medications can be expensive, coverage can be hard to navigate, and medication adherence can be difficult because some people are not responsive to GLP-1s or struggle with side effects. Without consistent support, people often stop taking them before they see meaningful health benefits. 

Weight Engage is built around a simple idea: medication works best when paired with ongoing support people can count on. Through partnerships with Calibrate, Omada Health and Virta Health, Weight Engage brings together benefit navigation, behavioral coaching and access to clinically appropriate care, helping people stay informed, engaged and supported throughout their weight management journey. The program can be configured to align with different benefit and budget strategies, supporting more predictable weight-management spending over time. 

Care that supports confidence and consistency 

For patients, the experience has been life-changing:  

These stories reflect Weight Engage’s focus on meeting people where they are, while helping them stay on track with goals that support their overall health and wellbeing. 

Better outcomes through smarter engagement 

Weight Engage gives employers and health plans flexibility to design programs that align with the needs of their members, whether that means prioritizing high-risk individuals, encouraging participation in behavior change programs or ensuring medications are used appropriately and effectively. 

By supporting ongoing engagement and reducing avoidable drop-off, Weight Engage has demonstrated strong levels of weight loss, even after a patient has completed medication. The health outcomes expand beyond weight loss, with positive changes to BMI and A1C levels, indicating that behavior change programs stick with patients and are affecting real change.  

Better health, today and for the long term

Lasting weight management is a journey, not a milestone. By helping people maintain healthier habits over time, Optum Rx supports not just weight loss, but improved quality of life to deliver better health for members, employers and the health system as a whole. 

Learn more about Weight Engage on Optum.com.  

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