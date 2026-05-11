Supporting better health through sustainable weight management 

GLP-1 medications have changed the conversation around weight management, offering new options for people who have struggled to lose weight through diet and exercise alone. But the experience can be challenging. Medications can be expensive, coverage can be hard to navigate, and medication adherence can be difficult because some people are not responsive to GLP-1s or struggle with side effects. Without consistent support, people often stop taking them before they see meaningful health benefits.

Weight Engage is built around a simple idea: medication works best when paired with ongoing support people can count on. Through partnerships with Calibrate, Omada Health and Virta Health, Weight Engage brings together benefit navigation, behavioral coaching and access to clinically appropriate care, helping people stay informed, engaged and supported throughout their weight management journey. The program can be configured to align with different benefit and budget strategies, supporting more predictable weight-management spending over time.