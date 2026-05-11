CALVIN TSAO: We’re warming up.

Being a coach and being a father and being a doctor are really all about the same thing, helping people become the best version of themselves. I'm Calvin. I'm a medical director for Optum Home and Community. I collaborate with people all across the country, nurse practitioners and nurses and pharmacists and social workers. We try to develop ways of doing things that help us get patients to the best medical care that we can. There's this focus on being preventive and holistic. Do they have food security? Do they have transportation? Do they have stable housing? All the things that go into making a patient healthier because they really matter for a patient's outcomes.

The team that I coach is called the Warriors. We talk about the Warrior Way. It's effort, attitude, and toughness.

All right, Warriors, bring it in, bring it in.

If they approach all of life in that way, there's no limit to the success that they can achieve.

One warrior, on three.

MALE: One, two, three.

ALL: One warrior!

In terms of healthcare, that means you might have to go the extra step. All of the decisions that we make should be to try to make the patient's life better. Optum is definitely committed to trying to get better outcomes for patients. And that's really rewarding, to know that I'm truly making the world a better place.