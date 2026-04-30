I think everyone needs a supportive community to feel happy and healthy. When I look back at what I have gone through, it's made me realize how important the work I do is for patients who are struggling themselves.

My name is Tara, and at Optum, I help integrate behavioral health into medical practices.

I quickly fell in love with the work here at Optum because I'm able to do good work at such a scale and create programs that are helping people.

A few years ago, I had a friend pass away suddenly, and I lost track of taking care of myself in that time.

I remember going to see my provider, talking to her about what I was going through, and she was amazingly supportive. I got a dietician. I joined a gym where I could do group fitness classes. I got therapy.

I want other people to have this feeling, too. I think my friend's death really helped give me perspective and meaning for being able to support other patients because I was in those shoes.

Many medical offices struggle with helping individuals get into counseling and get therapy. There can often be really long wait lists, so those providers are feeling really stuck. Our team can come in and assess what that practice needs. My team created a collaborative care model. Our clinicians are working right in the office with their medical providers, so they're able to collaborate as a team and work holistically to improve the patient's health and mental health.

Knowing that I can create an environment for other people who are going through things like this make me want to show up every day and work just a little bit harder.