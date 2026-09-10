00:00:00:16 - 00:00:25:06

Virtual nursing allows me to be more present and focused on the patient care. The needs of our patients were was growing. At the same time, our nursing workforce was under tremendous pressure. We greet that patient answering questions. We're doing admission assessments, and we also reconcile the medications that patient takes at home so that she can focus in the room and do what she needs to do in there.

00:00:25:08 - 00:00:50:21

Me being able to be at the bedside. Focus on the patient. Learn some more about them, seeing if they're in pain, seeing what they need and what I can do for them. Being there with them so I can be there and active in the patient care. They were there for them. They answered any questions he had. They spent the extra time taking care of the person, not a patient.

00:00:50:26 - 00:01:10:28

I'm in, a lady told me. I actually put a smile on her face the other day and made her day better. What gives me joy is knowing that they can talk to me and I can, you know, encourage them that they're going to get better and we'll take the best care of them. Bedside nurses, especially newer nurses, know that a experienced nurse has just a call or message away.

00:01:11:01 - 00:01:32:21

Some statistics from just July. We gave a total count of hours back to the bedside team of 337 hours. Virtual nursing is not about replacing nurses. It's about giving nurses the support they need to take care of our patients. At the end of the day, virtual nursing is about keeping high quality care close to home.