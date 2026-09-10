When people are in the hospital, it’s often the small moments they remember most.
The nurse who takes the time to answer one more question. The conversation that eases anxiety before a procedure. The reassurance that a loved one is in good hands.
At Owensboro Health, a virtual nursing program is creating more of those moments by pairing bedside and virtual nurses as one care team. Together, they are finding new ways to support patients and families while giving nurses more time to focus on what matters most: caring for people.
The organization’s work reflects a challenge facing health systems nationwide. Federal projections estimate the United States could face a shortage of more than 267,000 full-time registered nurses by 2028.
Serving patients and communities across western Kentucky and southern Indiana, Owensboro Health was looking for ways to support a nursing workforce facing growing demands while continuing to deliver high-quality care close to home. Rather than changing who provides care, the organization reimagined how care is delivered.