Terms of Use for Images and Logos

The images and logos (hereafter “materials”) posted on this webpage are available only for editorial use by press agencies and journalists in connection with editorial content (e.g., an article, report, broadcast or news story) about Optum or its affiliated entities (collectively referred to as “Optum”), and its products and services. Any other use of these materials is strictly prohibited. Any such editorial content must be truthful in nature and non-defamatory. Under no circumstances may these materials be used for any personal or commercial purposes or to suggest Optum has endorsed a product, service, company or event.

Vendors and business partners: The materials posted on this webpage are not permitted for use by any other third parties, including vendors and entities or persons conducting business with Optum. Vendors and business partners must abide by Optum policy regarding the use of Optum names, logos and trademarks by vendors or service providers. Vendors and other third parties must obtain prior permission to use the materials on this page, or any other intellectual property, per the terms of their agreement with Optum and in accordance with Optum policy.

All materials posted on this webpage are and remain the property of Optum. Your use of the materials is subject to all other terms and conditions posted on this site, including the terms of use at optum.com/en/terms-of-use.

Press agencies and journalists using the materials posted on this webpage must observe the following guidelines and restrictions:

The trademarks and logos may be used only as part of or in close proximity to editorial content (e.g., an article, report, broadcast or news story) about Optum and its products or services.

The trademarks and logos may not be copied or distributed apart from the applicable article or broadcast. You may not redistribute the trademarks or logos in hard copy or electronic form for others to use or copy.

You may not modify the form, color or design of any logos. You may not animate or otherwise distort the appearance of any logos. You may not cut off or cover up any portion of the logos. The logos must stand alone and should not be combined with any other logos, elements or designs.

Please use the correct trademark symbol (® or TM as applicable) immediately following the first or most prominent use of any trademark or logo.

Please contact us if you have questions regarding the use of this content.