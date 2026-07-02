How AI is helping make healthcare support simpler

[MUSIC PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND THROUGHOUT THE VIDEO]

[Split screen, Leah Groos walking down an office hallway, Leah Groos in an office meeting, writing on a whiteboard]

[On-screen text: Intersection of technology and human impact]

LEAH GROOS: It's a really exciting place to be when you can take something that was a manual process, and now we've made it a seamless, elegant experience

[Split screens, a computer monitor displaying data, hands typing on a laptop, the word “vision” circled on a whiteboard]

that connects the members to their benefits easier and faster.

[Leah Groos walking onto a studio set and sitting on a stool]

[On-screen text: Leah Groos, Senior Product Manager, Optum Financial]

I'm Leah Groos. I'm a senior product manager here at Optum Financial.

[Leah Groos speaking on screen]

We help health plans and employers deliver health benefits to their members. So no matter where they come into us, whether they've called or gone to the website or downloaded an app, that they're met and greeted with the same level of service and support and intelligence. AI enables us to create each one of those experiences, personal and bespoke for each member. You're not repeating yourself. You're not having to navigate complex menus. When a member says, wait, wait, wait, slow down, we can actually slow that cadence down. And that experience is now personal. We're able to connect the voice experience to the digital experience by leveraging other channels like SMS. Being able to send a text message that enables them to quickly get into the digital experience, where they can then self-serve. Using AI and thoughtful product design enables us to meet members exactly where they're at, giving them the help and the help and service that they deserve. This is really where technology and human impact intersect.

[On-screen text: Smarter service. Less friction. Better experiences. Always innovating.]

[On-screen text: Optum]