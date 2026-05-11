High-touch, coordinated care improves outcomes
May 28, 2026 | 3-minute read
Before his diagnosis, Chris lived an extremely active life. He ran marathons, hunted and handled physically demanding work on his property, including caring for his animals.
Then his health began to change. Weakness in his arms and legs made familiar tasks harder to manage, and over time, his independence slowly faded to where he needed a wheelchair.
“I went from being the guy who did everything for everyone else to needing help myself,” Chris said. “That was hard to accept.”
Finding answers and beginning treatment
Like many people navigating a neurologic condition, Chris initially dismissed his early symptoms as something minor. As those symptoms worsened, he was hospitalized.
Chris was eventually diagnosed with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, or CIDP, a disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves, often causing progressive weakness, numbness and loss of mobility.1 Treatment often involves ongoing infusion therapy that must be closely monitored and adjusted if symptoms progress.
Chris began intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) infusions, a therapy that delivers concentrated antibodies directly into the bloodstream. When long‑term treatment was recommended, he assumed it would mean frequent trips to an infusion center, time away from home and ongoing uncertainty about how his care would be coordinated and covered. He didn’t realize in‑home infusions were an option.
Bringing infusion care home
That changed when his care team connected him with Optum® Infusion Pharmacy. Through early conversations, Chris learned he had options for where he could receive his care — including at home — and began to feel more at ease. His infusion nurse, Molly, took time to walk him through how the therapy works, the safety requirements involved and what to expect over time, helping remove uncertainty early on.
Receiving his IVIG treatment at home reduced travel, simplified scheduling and helped Chris conserve energy. It also made it easier to stay consistent as his symptoms changed. When Chris needed to receive infusions in more than one location, including at his lake home, Molly helped coordinate what was required to safely support those transitions.
Care that adapts as the patient’s needs change
Chris’s condition didn't follow a straight path. After initially regaining strength, setbacks followed after illness compromised his immune system. Symptoms returned, and his infusion schedule needed to be adjusted more frequently. During these periods, coordination by his Optum infusion team became critical.
Optum worked closely with Chris’s neurologist to adjust infusion timing as early as medically appropriate, helping minimize setbacks while maintaining safety. Molly stayed in close contact with Chris between visits, followed up after hospital‑based infusions when needed and remained a consistent point of support.
“I really feel like she’s in my corner,” Chris said. “That makes a big difference when your health feels unpredictable.”
The impact of staying connected
Over time, the benefits of coordinated, high‑touch infusion care became clear. Chris regained upper‑body strength, improved his mobility and was able to return to running — reconnecting with the things that had once felt out of reach and meant the most to him.
While Chris’s immunoglobulin treatment is ongoing, the combination of consistent therapy, clear communication and trusted clinical relationships helped restore his confidence and independence.
For people living with neurologic conditions, better outcomes depend on more than access to medication alone. They depend on how closely care teams work together, how well treatment adapts over time and how supported patients feel throughout their journey.
Chris’s experience shows how coordinated, patient‑centered infusion care can help people keep moving forward — even when the path is unpredictable.
Learn more about how we support immunoglobulin patients like Chris.
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- Roman-Guzman RM, Martinez-Mayorga AP, Guzman-Martinez LD, Rodriguez-Leyva I. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy: A Narrative Review of a Systematic Diagnostic Approach to Avoid Misdiagnosis. Cureus. 2025;17(1):e76749. Published 2025 Jan 1. doi:10.7759/cureus.76749