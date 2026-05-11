High-touch, coordinated care improves outcomes

Finding answers and beginning treatment

Like many people navigating a neurologic condition, Chris initially dismissed his early symptoms as something minor. As those symptoms worsened, he was hospitalized.

Chris was eventually diagnosed with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, or CIDP, a disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves, often causing progressive weakness, numbness and loss of mobility.1 Treatment often involves ongoing infusion therapy that must be closely monitored and adjusted if symptoms progress.

Chris began intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) infusions, a therapy that delivers concentrated antibodies directly into the bloodstream. When long‑term treatment was recommended, he assumed it would mean frequent trips to an infusion center, time away from home and ongoing uncertainty about how his care would be coordinated and covered. He didn’t realize in‑home infusions were an option.



Bringing infusion care home

That changed when his care team connected him with Optum® Infusion Pharmacy. Through early conversations, Chris learned he had options for where he could receive his care — including at home — and began to feel more at ease. His infusion nurse, Molly, took time to walk him through how the therapy works, the safety requirements involved and what to expect over time, helping remove uncertainty early on.

Receiving his IVIG treatment at home reduced travel, simplified scheduling and helped Chris conserve energy. It also made it easier to stay consistent as his symptoms changed. When Chris needed to receive infusions in more than one location, including at his lake home, Molly helped coordinate what was required to safely support those transitions.