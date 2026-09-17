Say "ICD-10 code" to most people, and their eyes glaze over. It sounds like something buried deep in a billing system, far removed from the exam room.

It isn't. At its core, coding is how a patient's conditions are documented to give providers and health plans an accurate picture of their health and help ensure they get the right support. A patient with diabetes alone is coded differently than one whose diabetes is also affecting their kidneys. Miss that level of detail, and a health plan won’t see the full picture—and the patient may not get connected to their available benefits. Closing that gap is Michelle Kalinowski’s job.

“If a provider documents chronic kidney disease as ‘unspecified,’ that only tells part of the story,” Kalinowski said. “But if we know the stage, a patient can receive covered dietitian visits or even qualify for transportation to appointments.”

Coding precision matters more than ever as health plans increasingly move toward value-based care, a model that pays providers based on health outcomes rather than the volume of services delivered, with an emphasis on preventive, coordinated care. The goal is better, more proactive care that helps reduce costs across the healthcare system. As the model evolves, the right support can help providers succeed and best serve their patients.

That’s where Optum programs like the In-Office Assessment Program come in. Program field teams, including coding trainers like Michelle Kalinowski, work with health plans and the providers in their networks to offer on-site support. They help providers navigate coding, documentation and manage administrative tasks, freeing them to focus on patient care. The program meets providers where they are, adapting to how they work best, whether that’s using digital tools or having printed resources in hand.