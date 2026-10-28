For many women, menopause doesn’t begin with a diagnosis. It begins with questions. Why am I suddenly waking up in the middle of the night? Why can’t I concentrate? Why am I suddenly feeling hot flashes, fatigue or mood changes? The symptoms may look different for every woman, but the uncertainty can be familiar: something feels different and she may not know where to turn for answers or whether her symptoms can be treated.

Nearly 50 million women in the U.S. are experiencing perimenopause, menopause or post-menopause1. For many, accessing specialized care can still be difficult.

Optum Rx is helping close that gap with Optum Rx Menopause Care, a virtual program designed to make specialized menopause care easier to access. The program connects eligible women with Menopause Society Certified Practitioner-credentialed clinicians, personalized treatment options and ongoing support through digital tools and one-on-one coaching.