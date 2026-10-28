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In this article

Optum Rx is expanding access to menopause care

October 28, 2026 | 2-minute read

For many women, menopause doesn’t begin with a diagnosis. It begins with questions. Why am I suddenly waking up in the middle of the night? Why can’t I concentrate? Why am I suddenly feeling hot flashes, fatigue or mood changes? The symptoms may look different for every woman, but the uncertainty can be familiar: something feels different and she may not know where to turn for answers or whether her symptoms can be treated.  

Nearly 50 million women in the U.S. are experiencing perimenopause, menopause or post-menopause1. For many, accessing specialized care can still be difficult.  

Optum Rx is helping close that gap with Optum Rx Menopause Care, a virtual program designed to make specialized menopause care easier to access. The program connects eligible women with Menopause Society Certified Practitioner-credentialed clinicians, personalized treatment options and ongoing support through digital tools and one-on-one coaching.   

Menopause care designed around each woman

  

Menopause-certified clinicians

Specialized expertise for menopause care

Personalized treatment options

Designed around symptoms, health history and treatment preferences

One-on-one-coaching and ongoing support

Breaking it down

There is no single menopause experience, so care shouldn't take a one-size fits-all approach. Optum Rx Menopause Care is designed around a woman's symptoms, health history and treatment preferences. 

Eligible members can access: 

  • Virtual visits with board-certified, menopause-trained clinicians 
  • Personalized health and symptom assessments 
  • FDA-approved hormonal and non-hormonal treatment options, when clinically appropriate 
  • Educational resources  
  • One-on-one coaching and support through a digital platform 

Together, these services can help women better understand what they're experiencing, explore their treatment options and make informed decisions about their care. 

Early results point to real impact

  

80%

80% of pilot participants said their symptoms improved.

5

5 menopause symptoms eliminated, on average*
*Pilot completed September 2026

Looking ahead

Menopause care isn't only about managing symptoms at the moment. Early intervention and treatment can also help reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as osteoporosis, obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease2-4. 

This program is designed to complement, not replace, a woman's existing care team. It provides specialized menopause expertise alongside primary or specialty care, giving women support tailored to their current stage of life.  

Every woman will experience menopause — and finding the right care should be within reach. By expanding access to specialized support, Optum Rx is helping women improve their health and have a better care experience. 

Learn more about women’s health and wellness at every stage of life.

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  1. AARP Research., Economic impact of menopause: Individual and collective costs. April 25, 2024.
  2. Endocrine Society., Menopause and bone loss. January 24, 2022. 
  3. Briceno Silva G, Arvelaez Pascucci J, Karim H et al. Influence of the onset of menopause on the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. September 10, 2024. 
  4. Office on Women’s Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Menopause and your health. October 19, 2026.

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