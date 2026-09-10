Early in his career as a primary care physician, Dr. Thad Schilling was working at home when his 5-year-old daughter walked in and handed him a note that read, “Daddy, I wish you didn’t have to do charts.”
The message hit Schilling hard. He was balancing patient care with raising a young family, often spending his evenings and weekends catching up on patient charts.
Around the edges of his daughter’s note, she had repeatedly written the word “love” in crayon. A few of the letters were transposed, as children’s letters sometimes are, and something caught Schilling’s eye.
At the bottom, instead of seeing love, Schilling saw a different word: evolve.
“That, to me, was a message about the need for evolving,” he said.
The note became more than a family keepsake. It helped crystallize a challenge Schilling had already begun to see in medicine: caring for patients could be deeply rewarding, while the way the work was structured often made it difficult for a primary care doctor to sustain that work over time.
Today, as CEO of Optum Massachusetts, he continues to be guided by that experience in his efforts to better support clinicians in primary care.