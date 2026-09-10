[MUSIC PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND THROUGHOUT THE VIDEO]

[Dr. Thad Schilling working at a computer]

[Dr. Thad Schilling speaking on screen]

THAD SCHILLING: Early in my practice, my five-year-old daughter handed me a little note.

[A child’s note in crayon]

“Daddy, I wish you didn't have to do charts.” That was just crushing.

[Dr. Thad Schilling with a patient in an exam room]

[On-screen text: Dr. Thad Schilling, CEO, Optum Massachusetts]

My name is Thad Schilling, and I lead the Massachusetts clinics that are part of Optum Health.

[Dr. Thad Schilling holding up child’s note, “Daddy, I wish you didn’t have to do charts,” with a close up of the border showing the word, “evolve”]

My daughter, she made a little border. Where it says “love”, love actually turned into the word as clear as day, “evolve”.

[Dr. Thad Schilling walking into an exam room greeting a patient]

Eric.

ERIC: Hello.

Hey, how you doing? So now part of my job is helping evolve the healthcare system to help sustain primary care doctors in their work. Creating robust teams is one solution.

[Dr. Thad Schilling in the clinic talking and working with colleagues, tending to patients]

And so this means doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, medical assistants, clinical pharmacists, integrated behavioral health clinicians can provide even better care than one individual physician, and the patient experience is even better. There's this effort that all of us are making so that the conditions are better and easier for primary care doctors. So I'm really optimistic about the future for our next generation of caretakers.

[On-screen text: That’s Healthy Optumism.]

[On-screen text: Optum, Patient Care, Pharmacy Services, Health Intelligence & AI]