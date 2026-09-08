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In this article

Owensboro Health improves access to specialty medication and care

October 5, 2026 | 4-minute read

00:00:00:02 - 00:00:08:21

Speaker 1

then what we do is we work with a local courier to be able to hand deliver those packages from our pharmacy straight to their doorstep,

00:00:08:21 - 00:00:11:23

Speaker 1

exactly when the patient is going to need it.

00:00:12:00 - 00:00:19:15

Speaker 1

So pulmonary fibrosis medicines do fall in the category of specialty medicines,

00:00:19:15 - 00:00:21:19

Speaker 1

because they do entail

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Speaker 1

a lot of education,

00:00:23:09 - 00:00:24:14

Speaker 1

dosage adjustments

00:00:24:14 - 00:00:25:22

Speaker 1

They also do have

00:00:26:00 - 00:00:27:18

Speaker 1

side effect monitoring.

00:00:27:20 - 00:00:38:17

Speaker 2

it stopped the deterioration of my lungs, but the side effects were terrible for me. I couldn't go to ballgames

00:00:38:22 - 00:00:42:19

Speaker 2

go out to dinner with friends or do trips

00:00:42:21 - 00:00:44:11

Speaker 1

We meet with the patient in office

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Speaker 1

counsel the patient on their medication, let them know what to expect

00:00:48:06 - 00:00:53:15

Speaker 1

and then we will follow them along with their journey on the medication.

00:00:53:17 - 00:00:56:09

Speaker 2

I got lots of help. In fact, I did nothing.

00:00:56:11 - 00:00:58:07

Speaker 2

to Amanda in the pharmacy,

00:00:58:08 - 00:01:00:03

Speaker 2

she worked with the insurance company,

00:01:00:03 - 00:01:04:19

Speaker 2

but she finally got it proved. And since then, it's been really good.

00:01:05:01 - 00:01:06:18

Speaker 1

so the approval is much quicker.

00:01:06:22 - 00:01:09:21

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So medicines get delivered much faster.

00:01:09:23 - 00:01:17:12

Speaker 1

the patients do have someone that reaches out to them to see where they are at with the the medicine delivery.

00:01:17:14 - 00:01:29:14

Speaker 1

knowing that you're able, you'll be able to access that medicine when it's due and when you need refills and when you need continuation of that medicine is something you'll be able to.

00:01:29:16 - 00:01:32:08

Speaker 1

You'll be able to get, I do believe, does reduce

00:01:32:08 - 00:01:38:22

Speaker 1

some of the stress and strain that comes from constantly thinking, am I going to have my medicine when I need it?

00:01:39:03 - 00:01:45:21

Speaker 2

we've been on two trips since then. We've been able to go to my granddaughter soccer game.

00:01:46:02 - 00:01:47:15

Speaker 2

and my grandson plays

00:01:47:17 - 00:01:48:16

Speaker 2

college soccer.

00:01:48:16 - 00:01:50:00

Speaker 2

He's a senior.

00:01:50:02 - 00:01:52:06

Speaker 2

so we just enjoy life.

00:01:52:07 - 00:01:59:12

Speaker 5

The ways that these patients lives have been affected is the most rewarding gift of all.

00:01:59:14 - 00:02:08:17

Speaker 2

you know, now I've got both. I've got life and no side effects. So thanks to Amanda.

00:02:08:18 - 00:02:09:15

Speaker 1

That's awesome.

More than a prescription: Removing barriers to care

When Dale Davis was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, he finally had an answer for the shortness of breath that had gradually changed his life. But treatment brought a new challenge.

The medication was slowing the progression of his disease, but the side effects made it difficult to enjoy the things that mattered most.

"I couldn't go to ball games," Davis said. "I couldn't go out to dinner with friends or take trips because of the side effects."

For patients living with complex conditions, getting the right medication is only part of the journey. Accessing specialty medications often requires approvals, ongoing monitoring, education and coordinated support.

At Owensboro Health, an integrated specialty pharmacy team is removing those barriers by connecting pharmacists, physicians and care teams so patients spend less time navigating the system and more time living their lives. 

Helping patients access complex therapies

Serving communities across western Kentucky and southern Indiana, Owensboro Health is working to improve access to specialty medications for patients with complex and chronic conditions. For many patients, that means receiving specialized support close to home rather than navigating a fragmented process across multiple providers and pharmacies. 

Since launching the program in 2025, the specialty pharmacy team has:

  • Supported more than 4,000 patients
  • Coordinated nearly 7,000 specialty medication therapies
  • Maintained a 94.3% medication adherence rate
  • Delivered specialty medications in an average of 2.1 days

Many of the patients supported by the program live in rural communities where access to specialty medications can be more challenging. For patients in those communities, the team helps address practical barriers that can stand in the way of treatment. 

"Not all patients have reliable delivery options available every day, so we work with a local courier to hand-deliver medications directly to patients when they need them," said Amanda McIntosh, clinical pharmacist at Owensboro Health Specialty Pharmacy.

The support extends beyond simply filling prescriptions. Specialty pharmacists meet patients at diagnosis, help them understand what to expect, coordinate with the care team and remain involved throughout treatment. 

A team working on behalf of patients

What makes the model different is that specialty pharmacists work directly alongside physicians and care teams, creating a more connected experience for patients from diagnosis through treatment. 

For physicians, having specialty pharmacy integrated into the care team can help streamline a process that can be complicated for both patients and providers. The specialty pharmacy team works through prior authorizations and financial assistance, reducing the administrative work that can otherwise fall to prescribers and their office staff. That allows physicians and care teams to remain focused on clinical decisions and patient care, while specialty pharmacists provide another layer of support throughout treatment.

"It's helped the patient, the office staff and me," said Dr. Michael Muzoora, pulmonary specialist at Owensboro Health. "There is another set of eyes and ears helping ensure patients get their medication, receive the necessary monitoring and have someone to call when challenges arise."

For Davis, that support proved critical. When his care team determined a different therapy might be better to meet his needs, the specialty pharmacy team helped coordinate the next steps and navigate the process.

"I got lots of help," Davis said. "Amanda took it and ran with it. The next thing I knew, I had it approved and was able to get started.” 

Getting life back

Today, Davis no longer experiences the side effects that once limited his daily life.

"We've been on two trips since then," he said. "We've been able to go to my granddaughter's and grandson's college soccer games. We just enjoy life."

The impact extends far beyond one patient. Since opening, the specialty pharmacy team has helped patients gain faster access to medications, receive ongoing clinical support and stay connected with pharmacists who remain involved throughout their treatment.

Care that starts with people

As health systems look for new ways to improve access and support patients with complex conditions, Owensboro Health's experience highlights the value of connecting pharmacy services directly to the care journey.

Through a collaboration with Optum Rx, Owensboro Health created a specialty pharmacy model designed to help patients access medications faster while receiving ongoing support from local care teams.

For Davis, the impact is measured less in prescriptions and more in the life he can enjoy again. "Now I've got both," he said. "I've got life and no side effects."

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