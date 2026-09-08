00:00:00:02 - 00:00:08:21

Speaker 1

then what we do is we work with a local courier to be able to hand deliver those packages from our pharmacy straight to their doorstep,

00:00:08:21 - 00:00:11:23

Speaker 1

exactly when the patient is going to need it.

00:00:12:00 - 00:00:19:15

Speaker 1

So pulmonary fibrosis medicines do fall in the category of specialty medicines,

00:00:19:15 - 00:00:21:19

Speaker 1

because they do entail

00:00:21:21 - 00:00:23:06

Speaker 1

a lot of education,

00:00:23:09 - 00:00:24:14

Speaker 1

dosage adjustments

00:00:24:14 - 00:00:25:22

Speaker 1

They also do have

00:00:26:00 - 00:00:27:18

Speaker 1

side effect monitoring.

00:00:27:20 - 00:00:38:17

Speaker 2

it stopped the deterioration of my lungs, but the side effects were terrible for me. I couldn't go to ballgames

00:00:38:22 - 00:00:42:19

Speaker 2

go out to dinner with friends or do trips

00:00:42:21 - 00:00:44:11

Speaker 1

We meet with the patient in office

00:00:44:11 - 00:00:48:06

Speaker 1

counsel the patient on their medication, let them know what to expect

00:00:48:06 - 00:00:53:15

Speaker 1

and then we will follow them along with their journey on the medication.

00:00:53:17 - 00:00:56:09

Speaker 2

I got lots of help. In fact, I did nothing.

00:00:56:11 - 00:00:58:07

Speaker 2

to Amanda in the pharmacy,

00:00:58:08 - 00:01:00:03

Speaker 2

she worked with the insurance company,

00:01:00:03 - 00:01:04:19

Speaker 2

but she finally got it proved. And since then, it's been really good.

00:01:05:01 - 00:01:06:18

Speaker 1

so the approval is much quicker.

00:01:06:22 - 00:01:09:21

Speaker 1

So medicines get delivered much faster.

00:01:09:23 - 00:01:17:12

Speaker 1

the patients do have someone that reaches out to them to see where they are at with the the medicine delivery.

00:01:17:14 - 00:01:29:14

Speaker 1

knowing that you're able, you'll be able to access that medicine when it's due and when you need refills and when you need continuation of that medicine is something you'll be able to.

00:01:29:16 - 00:01:32:08

Speaker 1

You'll be able to get, I do believe, does reduce

00:01:32:08 - 00:01:38:22

Speaker 1

some of the stress and strain that comes from constantly thinking, am I going to have my medicine when I need it?

00:01:39:03 - 00:01:45:21

Speaker 2

we've been on two trips since then. We've been able to go to my granddaughter soccer game.

00:01:46:02 - 00:01:47:15

Speaker 2

and my grandson plays

00:01:47:17 - 00:01:48:16

Speaker 2

college soccer.

00:01:48:16 - 00:01:50:00

Speaker 2

He's a senior.

00:01:50:02 - 00:01:52:06

Speaker 2

so we just enjoy life.

00:01:52:07 - 00:01:59:12

Speaker 5

The ways that these patients lives have been affected is the most rewarding gift of all.

00:01:59:14 - 00:02:08:17

Speaker 2

you know, now I've got both. I've got life and no side effects. So thanks to Amanda.

00:02:08:18 - 00:02:09:15

Speaker 1

That's awesome.