The solution was closer than expected. An Optum Ambulatory Infusion Suite (AIS) in Oviedo, Florida, sat just down the street from where he lived.

Brian walked through the doors of the infusion suite and met Gloria, an AIS nurse who sat down with him, listened to what he needed and assured him the team would explore a solution. She mentioned Karen, an Optum infusion dietitian, who reached out to him that very same day.

Karen took time to understand Brian’s needs and explain how Optum could support both his TPN therapy and ongoing nursing care. From there, she helped coordinate the details with Brian and his previous infusion provider so his services could move to Optum without disrupting his care. “The transition was pretty easy and seamless,” Brian said.

Brian’s TPN is shipped directly to him, and he administers the therapy himself each night. He starts the 14-hour infusion in the late afternoon or evening, allowing him to have much of the day free of his IV.

Karen serves as a resource by phone or text when he has a question, and he visits Gloria at the infusion suite close to his home for dressing changes, lab work and other in-person clinical needs.