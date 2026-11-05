You’re leaving a doctor’s appointment with a new prescription. Before you reach the parking lot, questions start running through your mind.

How much will it cost? Where can I pick it up? Can it be delivered? Who can help me if questions come up later?

Too often, those answers come late in the process, sometimes not until you reach the pharmacy counter. That's why Optum Rx is introducing new digital capabilities designed to make the pharmacy experience easier to navigate and understand.

Building on the new pharmacy care model announced earlier this year, Optum Rx has launched Shop MyScript™, Optum Assistant and Optum Price Wise™. Together, these tools are designed to give people more control over how they fill prescriptions, greater visibility into how much they’ll pay for medication and faster access to support when they have questions.